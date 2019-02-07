Cardi B says that a lot of guys slid into her DMs after her breakup with Offset, and she wasn’t having it

caption Cardi B is married to Offset. source Theo Wargo/Getty Images

In a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar for the March 2019 issue, Cardi B said that a bunch of people messaged her after she revealed her breakup with Offset in December 2018.

The rapper said that she turned them down.

“If you think Imma automatically hop onto you after a marriage, that just means you think I’m a sleaze. And I’m not,” Cardi B said. “I have a kid [daughter Kulture Kiari] – I have to show an example.”

Cardi B says that a lot of people messaged her following her breakup with Offset in December 2018, and she turned them down.

“It’s like, ‘Bro, why would you want to holler at me right away? You’re weird,'” Cardi B said during an interview with Harper’s Bazaar for their March 2019 issue. “If you think Imma automatically hop onto you after a marriage, that just means you think I’m a sleaze. And I’m not. I have a kid [daughter Kulture Kiari] – I have to show an example.”

Cardi B, who secretly married the Migos rapper in September 2017 and welcomed their first child together in July 2018, first addressed their separation with an Instagram video, saying that “it’s nobody’s fault.”

“We’ve got a lot of love for each other, but things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time,” she said.

Read more: Cardi B revealed that a bunch of male celebrities slid into her DMs after she announced her split from Offset

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar, the “Money” singer went on to say that although she’s “very sexual,” it doesn’t mean that she has to act “whorish.”

“I like to have sex,” she said. “That doesn’t mean I have to have it with everybody, not that I judge women who want to have sex with the world.”

In recent months, the couple has been spotted together publicly, and Cardi B said that they were trying to work things out.

“I hang out with him, I talk to him every day and we do our thing,” Cardi B told People. “It’s just like – to make things perfect … it takes time. You know, f—ing and hanging out doesn’t mean that you guys are on like a perfect note, it takes time. It takes time. And it’s a marriage and there’s a child involved and family involved.”

Read the full interview with Cardi B at Harper’s Bazaar.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.