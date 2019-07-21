Cardi B tweeted ‘Wish I was dead,’ then quickly deleted it after a weekend spent defending herself from rape and ‘blackfishing’ accusations

source Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Fans captured screenshots of Cardi B tweeting “I wish I was dead” on Sunday before the rapper quickly deleted it.

Cardi B refuted accusations that she raped men in an Instagram Live stream on Friday, and deleted another tweet Sunday in response to “blackfishing” allegations.

Fans expressed worry for Cardi B on Sunday after the rapper appeared to tweet “I wish I was dead,” then quickly deleted it. In screenshots posted to Twitter, the timestamp for the tweet is 9:18 AM on Sunday, but fans say the artist deleted it in seconds.

It is unclear what incited Cardi B’s tweet, but it wasn’t the only tweet she sent and deleted on Sunday, having earlier responded to an accusation that she was “blackfishing.” One Twitter user stated that the rapper wasn’t black, given that her father is Dominican and her mother is Trinidadian.

The user first tweeted that “We just accept blackfishing as the real thing . Ok …got it [sic],” then in another reply said “Hair texture can be manipulated i#and every Afro that we saw from Cardi was a combed out braid down … obviously [sic]”

Hair texture can be manipulated i#and every Afro that we saw from Cardi was a combed out braid down … obviously — Ming ????♑️ (@ImNotABarbiie) July 21, 2019

Cardi B responded to the second tweet with a now-famous picture from her childhood, and the caption “Was this Afro manipulated too ? [sic]”

caption A screenshot of an alert with Cardi B’s original response to accusations of “blackfishing,” which she has now deleted. source Screenshot Dataminr/iamcardib

Even though the rapper deleted her tweet, she left up a response to a fan who replied “Omg i thought she was Aretha,” which Cardi B responded to with “Lmaaaooooooooooo.”

“Blackfishing” refers to a person on social media or in real life using a black cultural aesthetic, or blackface, to appear black and potentially benefit from other people thinking they are black.

The prime example of “blackfishing” was a white Instagram model who wore dark foundation and claimed to have a natural tan, which resulted in black people thinking she was black, too, and following her, along with Instagram pages celebrating black women featuring her.

In Cardi B’s case, the Twitter user she responded to was accusing her of having a Caribbean heritage, but using her black “look” to claim African-American heritage, presumably to profit off African-American solidarity and African-American rap culture.

The controversy stems in part from different perspectives on what being “black” means. Some people of Dominican descent argue that their skin color does not determine their race, but rather, their heritage does – one YouTuber used this argument to state that calling her “black” or “mixed” was incorrect, because she is actually Dominican, regardless of her skin color.

Other people, including Cardi B, argue that their skin color does determine their race, regardless of nationality. One fan noted on Twitter that the rapper’s skin color likely means she has black ancestry, due to the historical context of African slaves being sent to Caribbean islands as well as the US.

You are the dumb one????if you don’t know how the slave trade worked. Black slaves did not only land in America they landed in the Caribbean like Haiti and the Dominican Republic. It’s obvious that she has black ancestery. — Progressive Bully ???????????????? #Bernie2020 (@shadyladytree1) July 21, 2019

Cardi B has responded to accusations of “race-baiting” before, including in a June 26 Instagram Live stream, when she explained that her Caribbean heritage and “lightskin” appearance didn’t invalidate her black identity.

“It’s like, ‘Cardi’s Latin, she’s not Black.’ And it’s like, bro, my features don’t come from […] white people f——, okay?'” the artist said during the stream, according to Revolt. “And they always wanna race-bait when it comes to me […] I have Afro features. ‘Oh, but your parents are light-skinned. All right, but my grandparents aren’t.”

Cardi B dealt with multiple controversies this weekend that may have incited her tweet. In another Instagram Live stream this Friday, she refuted accusations that she raped men while she worked as a stripper before becoming a full-time artist.

Earlier this year, a video surfaced of Cardi B appearing to admit to drugging and stealing from men when she was a stripper. Now, the rapper says she never drugged anyone, however, she has admitted she stole from men who were voluntarily under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

“I don’t like when people be trying to call me a rapist,” she said during the livestream, Complex reported. “I don’t like that s—. Because people tried to dig up something and make it something that I didn’t do.

“I never touched nobody, I never f—– nobody,” Cardi B continued on to say during the livestream. “And rape is when you f— somebody without their consent or without asking.

“B—— don’t have to put s— in n—–‘ drinks, these n—– be going to [the] club getting drunk and getting high,” she continued. “I never put s— in n—–‘ drinks. Yeah, I went through n—–‘ pockets. A lot of you b—— be going through n—–‘ pockets for $40 to catch a cab ’cause a n—- don’t want to give you that. Same s—. Was I wrong for that? That was wrong, but I never f—–‘ hurt nobody.”