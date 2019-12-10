Cardi B says she and Offset ‘prayed’ and ‘had priests come’ to help them overcome his cheating scandal

caption Cardi B and Offset have collaborated on songs like “Lick” and “MotorSport.” source PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Cardi B recently opened up about her marriage to Offset in a new cover story for Vogue’s January issue.

The two rappers have had a fraught relationship since they first sparked dating reports at the 2017 Super Bowl. Later that year, in September, they got secretly married – shortly before videos of Offset with other women surfaced online. When Cardi decided to forgive him, she was heavily criticized online.

“Everybody has issues. I believe in forgiveness,” she told Vogue. “I prayed on it. Me and my husband, we prayed on it. We had priests come to us. And we just came to an understanding like, bro, it’s really us against the world.”

“He has my back for everything, I have his back for everything, so when you cheat, you’re betraying the person that has your back the most,” she continued. “Why would you do that? We have come to a clear understanding. For me, monogamy is the only way. I’ll beat your a– if you cheat on me.”

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper gave birth to the couple’s first child, Kulture Kiari Cephus, in July 2018. They split again five months later, but reunited early this year.

“People that be in marriages for years, when they say till death do us part, they not talking about little arguments like if you leave the fridge open,” Cardi told Vogue. “That’s including everything.”

For his part, Offset told the magazine that their marriage is “not an easy thing,” but they’re “way better now with communication.”

Read the full cover story here.