Cardi B wore a sparkly gown that was almost entirely see-through at the 2020 Grammys

caption Cardi B and Offset attend the 2020 Grammys. source Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

There was no shortage of show-stopping looks at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

Cardi B skipped the red carpet, but she was spotted inside the awards show in a particularly daring outfit.

The rapper wore a skin-tight, see-through gown that featured sparkle detailing and statement sleeves.

Cardi previously wore a pink gown with a plunging neckline to a pre-Grammys party.

Dramatic trains and sparkles were some of the biggest trends on the red carpet at the 2020 Grammys, but one of the most daring looks of the night came from an attendee who opted out of walking it.

Rapper Cardi B is known for her show-stopping outfits, and she didn’t disappoint fans when she attended the Grammys with her husband Offset in a gown that was almost entirely see-through.

The fitted, translucent dress featured sparkle detailing that went from the bottom to the top of the gown, with elaborate flowing sleeves and a dramatic train.

The gown, designed by Thierry Mugler, also flowed into a high neckline, which Cardi added to with an assortment of diamond necklaces. She paired matching earrings and bracelets with the look.

The artist posted a series of photos on Twitter, giving her followers a closer look at the daring gown.

Her posts showed off the gown’s statement sleeves that almost looked like wings.

Cardi B also wore skin-toned underwear beneath the dress for some coverage.

The transparent gown isn’t the only daring look Cardi B has worn recently. The rapper wore a pink gown with a plunging neckline to the Clive Davis pre-Grammys party on Saturday.

caption Cardi B attends the Clive Davis 2020 pre-Grammys party. source Steve Granitz / Contributor / Getty Images

The tight pink gown’s neckline forms a wave-like pattern, and it extended all the way to the artist’s midriff, showing off her cleavage.

A faux collar neck and sparkling polka-dot pattern added to the look, which was designed by Nicolas Jebran.

She wore minimalist jewelry with the dress, letting the dramatic gown speak for itself.