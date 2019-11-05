A British football club is refusing to pay for a player that died shortly after a transfer, and could now be banned from making further signings

caption Emiliano Sala died just two days after joining Cardiff City. source Getty/Cardiff City FC

Former Premier League club Cardiff City FC has been threatened by FIFA with a lengthy transfer ban if does not pay part of the transfer fee for the late Emiliano Sala.

The Argentine completed a $16.7 transfer to Cardiff from French side FC Nantes on January 19, 2019, but died two days later in a plane crash over the English channel.

Subsequent to Sala’s death, Cardiff refused to pay for the deal, claiming that he was not its player due to their being details in his employment contract that had not yet been completed.

FIFA rejected that claim, and on September 25, the Players’ Status Committee (PSC) ordered the Welsh club to pay Nantes the first installment of the agreed transfer fee, amounting to a sum of $6.7 million, within 45 days of receiving the relevant bank details.

However, the fee has still not been paid, meaning Cardiff could now face a ban on registering new players for a minimum of three consecutive transfer windows.

The club is now registering an appeal against FIFA’s decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), according to The Guardian.

FIFA has not yet made clear whether Cardiff must later pay the remaining $10 million of the original transfer fee to Nantes at a later date.

Nantes’ lawyers Jerome Marsaudon and Louis-Marie Absil told L’Equipe in September after FIFA’s ruling that Cardiff had exploited Sala’s death to avoid payment, and acting in “bad faith.”

Business Insider contacted Cardiff City for comment.

