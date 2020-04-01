A state trooper pulled over a cardiologist for speeding. Instead of giving her a ticket, he handed over N95 face masks.

caption The 3M Global Headquarters in Maplewood, Minnesota, U.S. is photographed on March 4, 2020. The company has been contracted by the U.S. government to produce extra marks in response to the country’s novel coronavirus outbreak. source Nicholas Pfosi/Reuters

Sarosh Ashraf Janjua, a cardiologist from Massachusetts who works in a coronavirus quarantine unit in Duluth, Minnesota, was pulled over for speeding by a Minnesota State Trooper on March 21.

The state trooper warned her for speeding, then gave her five N95 masks that the state had given him to use.

The trooper, identified as Brian Schwartz by CNN, said he saw two masks in Janjua’s bag and worried she was re-using them.

Sarosh Ashraf Janjua wrote about the incident in a Facebook post on Friday, describing the moment she “burst into tears” upon receiving the masks.

Janjua, a cardiologist from Massachusetts who works in a coronavirus quarantine unit in Duluth, Minnesota, was pulled over for speeding on March 21, according to CNN.

When the trooper, later identified as Brian Schwartz, went to scan her license, Janjua recalled him telling her that “it was very irresponsible of me to be speeding, especially since I would not only take up resources if I got into an accident, but would also not be in a position to help patients.”

Schwartz returned to Janjua’s car and gave her a warning for speeding, then handed her five N95 masks that the state had given him for protection.

“I burst into tears. And though it may just have been the cold wind, I think he teared up a little as well, before wishing me well and walking away,” Janjua wrote on Facebook. “This complete stranger, who owed me nothing and is more on the front lines than I am, shared his precious masks with me, without my even asking.”

The Minnesota State Patrol told NBC News that Schwartz shared his N95 masks after noticing two masks in Janjua’s bag, that he thought she may have been reusing.

“Trooper Schwartz said he heard there was a shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) and thought Ashraf could use the extra masks,” the statement said. “Troopers are working hard during the pandemic and are thinking about all the first responders who are caring for Minnesotans during this critical time.”

Janjua said in her Facebook post that “like all healthcare workers and emergency responders,” she is worried about running out of protective equipment.

“And in my darkest moments, have worried about what would happen if I fell sick far from home,” Janjua wrote. This complete stranger, who owed me nothing and is more on the front lines than I am, shared his precious masks with me, without my even asking. The veil of civilization may be thin, but not all that lies behind it is savage. We are going to be ok.”