‘This is 100% real and possibly a very bad idea’: Cards Against Humanity is selling used cars, medieval weapons, TVs, and even $100 bills for 99% off

By
Paige Leskin, Business Insider US
-

source
99percentoffsale.com

“Holy f— have we got some deals,” a new website from the makers of Cards Against Humanity reads. “Don’t be frightened by the deals. Just click and let the savings wash over you.”

While many of the items sold on 99percentoffsale.com could be seen as prank gifts – like a life-size cutout of Orlando Bloom, a portable sauna, or a medieval weapon – the site is also selling some pricey items: a marked-down used car, 85-inch smart TVs, and an engagement ring.

This has, of course, raised some questions on social media about the legitimacy of the sales (and whether the items exist in the first place), but the FAQs found at the bottom of the website insist the products are “actually available.”

Cards Against Humanity’s cofounder, Max Temkin, also confirmed the legitimacy of the deals in an email to Business Insider.

“We have most of these items in hand at the office here (and our office is filled with crazy stuff right now),” Max Temkin said in an email to Business Insider. “This is 100% real and possibly a very bad idea.”

The items sold on the website are available in extremely limited quantities and, in some cases, are “one-off” items, Temkin said.

Every 10 minutes, a new product goes live on the website. Here are some of the items that have been sold so far for Black Friday:

A creepy geriatric medical doll.

99percentoffsale.com

A royal throne for important business.

99percentoffsale.com

For when you need to churn your own butter like they did back in the day.

99percentoffsale.com

Fly like an eagle with this guy.

99percentoffsale.com

A mask for your next Jason-inspired Halloween costume … or for facial rejuvenation.

99percentoffsale.com

A really really huge disco ball for your next party.

99percentoffsale.com

A Mean Girls poster you can get for $8 here instead of $800 off eBay.

99percentoffsale.com

The original Coneheads cone head, apparently.

99percentoffsale.com

An emerald for whatever you need an emerald for.

99percentoffsale.com

Its main selling point is it’s signed by Jimmy Carter

99percentoffsale.com

A Barack Obama bust.

99percentoffsale.com

An arcade game, “Big Bertha.”

99percentoffsale.com

A golden dildo.

99percentoffsale.com

A crystal harp.

99percentoffsale.com

A really, really gigantic gummy worm.

99percentoffsale.com

Just 500 pounds of beans.

99percentoffsale.com

A cheese wheel.

99percentoffsale.com

A La-Z-Boy recliner straight out of Joey’s living room in “Friends.”

99percentoffsale.com

Gucci slippers, with goat hair.

99percentoffsale.com

An all-expenses-paid vacation to Fiji.

99percentoffsale.com

A stroller for both of your cats.

99percentoffsale.com

A home gym.

99percentoffsale.com

A mahogany casket if you’re trying to save money for the afterlife.

99percentoffsale.com

An Applebee’s gift card for $800 worth of $1 margaritas.

99percentoffsale.com

A portable sauna that looks like a big piece of luggage.

99percentoffsale.com

An actual used car with 25,000 miles on it.

99percentoffsale.com

A life-size Orlando Bloom cut-out, which is pretty expensive at face value.

99percentoffsale.com

The flight suit from “Independence Day,” complete with helmet and boots.

99percentoffsale.com

A $100 bill sold for $1.

99percentoffsale.com

A Renaissance-age spear.

99percentoffsale.com

An engagement ring with a synthetic diamond.

99percentoffsale.com

An incredibly huge 85-inch 4K smart TV.

99percentoffsale.com

A hair-dryer attachment, but you need to buy your own hair dryer.

99percentoffsale.com

A poncho for when you need the facilities immediately.

99percentoffsale.com

A $20 bill.

99percentoffsale.com

An original Picasso-signed drawing.

99percentoffsale.com

The site’s “Deal of the Day” is a Cards Against Humanity item: a 300-card “Absurd Box” expansion pack.

99percentoffsale.com

People have been running into issues getting their orders to process.

Some users, including at Business Insider, have reported issues with the website recognizing their shipping address as a legitimate place in the US (the website would not recognize BI’s offices in New York or San Francisco as valid shipping addresses).

However, some who successfully landed a deal from the site have posted their email confirmations to Twitter.

Cards Against Humanity has a long history of pulling similar pranks for Black Friday and other special occasions.

For Black Friday 2017, Cards Against Humanity jokingly launched a potato-chip brand called “Original Prongles.”
Original Prongles

Here are some of the other stunts Cards Against Humanity has pulled off in the past:

For Black Friday deals on more popular items, you can follow Business Insider’s full coverage here.