Cards Against Humanity survey shows how absurdly inconsistent Americans can be with their political views

caption A demonstrator holds a placard during a protest against the border wall source Jose Luis Gonzalez/REUTERS

Cards Against Humanity recently conducted a series of political surveys, which have been shared exclusively with Business Insider.

The findings highlight some of the hilarious, yet troubling inconsistencies in Americans’ political views, both on the Democratic and Republican side.

Below are the Top 10 findings from Cards Against Humanity’s Pulse of the Nation.

Cards Against Humanity – the game millennials love to play, just not always with their parents – conducted a series of political surveys over the past year and a half, which have been shared exclusively with Business Insider.

Dubbed “Pulse of the Nation Poll,” the findings highlight some of the hilarious, yet troubling inconsistencies in Americans’ political views, both on the Democratic and Republican side.

For instance, take liberals who think it’s fair for Hollywood actors to make millions of dollars for the films in which they star. According to the Pulse of the Nation Poll, half of those same people think it’s unfair for corporate CEOs to make that kind of lavish salary. As Cards Against Humanity puts it: “CEOs = faceless, evil conservatives. Movie stars = cool liberals I want to be friends with.”

Then there’s the border wall issue, at the center of the longest government shutdown in US history. More than half the people who support President Trump’s border wall think that if they themselves were trying to enter the United States illegally, they would be able to get passed it.

The company says that for its surveys, between 800 and 1,000 people were polled each month from September 2017 to August 2018.

Here are the Top 10 findings from Cards Against Humanity’s Pulse of the Nation:

Would you rather be smart and sad, or dumb and happy?

source Cards Against Humanity

Your answer depends on your politics. Republicans surveyed are more likely to prefer being dumb and happy. Ergo, Democrats are more likely to prefer to be smart and sad.

Republicans who are offended by Black Lives Matter are the same Republicans who think people should not be so easily offended.

source Cards Against Humanity

Democrats agree that a woman should have the right to do what she wants with her own body. Unless she wants to sell her kidney or have sex for money.

source Cards Against Humanity

Republicans who believe in free speech are the same Republicans who believe athletes should be prohibited from sitting down during the national anthem.

source Cards Against Humanity

Nearly half of the liberals who think it’s fair for movie stars to make millions of dollars a year think it’s unfair for CEOs to make millions of dollars a year.

source Cards Against Humanity

As the Cards Against Humanity folks concluded, “In other words, CEOs = faceless, evil conservatives. Movie stars = cool liberals I want to be friends with.”

Do the people who support Trump’s border wall actually think it will be effective in keeping out illegal immigrants?

source Cards Against Humanity

Not necessarily. More than half of the people surveyed who support Trump’s border wall think that they could get past it if they were an illegal immigrant.

Most of the people who think their economic opinions are well-informed cannot name a single living economist.

source Cards Against Humanity

People who trust common sense are more likely to support military action against Russia in response to their interference with the 2016 election.

source Cards Against Humanity

As the Cards Against the Humanities people pointed out, maybe these people should not be trusting their common sense.

When it comes to knowing the difference between correlation and causation, the American public is about as knowledgeable as a coin flip.

source Cards Against Humanity

To clarify: just because because two things are somehow related, doesn’t mean that one causes the other.

Most partisans are unwilling to switch political parties, even if their party’s policies were scientifically proven not to work.

source Cards Against Humanity

This is particularly true for people who strongly identify with their parties.