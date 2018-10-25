Carey Mulligan says guests had to wait 2 hours for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding to start

- source
- Carey Mulligan and husband Marcus Mumford attended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s royal wedding in May.
- During a Wednesday night appearance on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” the actress said they had to wait for two hours in the church before the service actually began.
- “It was lovely and atmospheric and beautiful, but kind of a long time,” she said.
- Cameras caught Mumford yawning during the wedding. Mulligan said they received a ton of messages from friends afterwards.
- Watch the video below.
