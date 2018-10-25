Carey Mulligan says guests had to wait 2 hours for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding to start

Anjelica Oswald, Insider
Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford at the wedding.

Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford at the wedding.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images

  • Carey Mulligan and husband Marcus Mumford attended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s royal wedding in May.
  • During a Wednesday night appearance on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” the actress said they had to wait for two hours in the church before the service actually began.
  • “It was lovely and atmospheric and beautiful, but kind of a long time,” she said.
  • Cameras caught Mumford yawning during the wedding. Mulligan said they received a ton of messages from friends afterwards.
  • Watch the video below.

