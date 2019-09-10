A cargo ship capsized off the coast of Georgia for an unknown reason with thousands of new Hyundais and Kias on board — here’s what happened

A cargo ship owned by Hyundai Glovis, Hyundai motor’s ocean freight logistics company, capsized and caught fire early Sunday morning.

The cargo ship was carrying about 4,000 Hyundai Motors and Kia Motors cars, according to Reuters, the state of which has not been determined.

All 24 crew members that were on board have been rescued alive.

A cargo ship carrying about 4,000 cars capsized and caught fire early Sunday morning in St. Simons Sound off the coast of Brunswick, Georgia, according to NPR.

The cargo ship was the 656-foot vehicle carrier Golden Ray which can carry up to 6,933 cars. It’s owned by Hyundai Glovis, according to Reuters and the roughly 4,000 cars on the cargo ship are Hyundai and Kia vehicles that were slated for import.

There were 24 people on board, 23 crew members and one pilot. Of the rescued, 20 were initially safely removed from the boat according to the US Coast Guard. The remaining four were later rescued, all alive and in “relatively good condition,” according to the Associated Press.

Before being extracted, the rescue team was communicating with the trapped crew members through a hole the rescuers drilled and taps, according to CBS.

The cause is still under investigation and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources is monitoring the coastal environmental conditions following the capsizing.

The cargo ship Golden Ray capsized and caught fire early Sunday morning in St. Simons Sound off the coast of Brunswick, Georgia, roughly 80 miles south of Savannah, Georgia.

The ship listed a full 90 degrees, according to CBS News.

The 656-foot vehicle carrier Golden Ray is owned and operated by Hyundai Glovis, Hyundai Motor’s ocean freight logistics division.

The ship was carrying about 4,000 Hyundai Motors and Kia Motors vehicles, the fate of which has not yet been determined.

The Golden Ray has the capacity to carry 6,933 vehicles.

The ship was headed to Baltimore up the coast from Jacksonville, Florida.

There were 24 people on board, 23 crew members and one pilot. Everyone has been rescued alive.

Before being rescued, the rescue team was communicating with the trapped crew members through a hole the rescuers’ drilled, according to CBS.

The cause of the capsizing is still under investigation and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources is monitoring the coastal environmental conditions following the capsizing.

The company thanked the Coast Guard in a statement, and said it would now work on “mitigating damage to property and the environment.”