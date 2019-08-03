A model who lied about being transgender says people are ‘jealous’ of her in a new song

caption Carissa Pinkston. source Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Carissa Pinkston, a model who’s worked for Rihanna’s lingerie brand Savage x Fenty, was criticized in late July for lying about being transgender.

She was also denounced for sharing transphobic comments to Facebook in May.

Now, the model has released a clip of a song titled “Plot Twist” on Instagram, in which she raps about people being “jealous” of her, having fans who “adore” her, and wanting to buy everything from “diamonds” to “pink pretty Porsches.”

Pinkston previously told INSIDER that she “relates” to the transgender community “so much,” and feels that she has now experienced “what a trans person has to go through when they come out as trans.”

Carissa Pinkston once worked for brands like Savage X Fenty and Marc Jacobs, but was recently fired from her modeling agency after transphobic comments she made in May resurfaced. She then “panicked” and lied about being transgender, as Pinkston previously told INSIDER.

Now, the model has released a clip of a new song called “Plot Twit” on Instagram, which has been poorly received by many on the platform.

Carissa Pinkston shared the clip of her new song on Instagram

On Friday, Pinkston uploaded a 57-second-long clip of a new song called “Plot Twist” to Instagram. Throughout the track, Pinkston raps about having fans who “adore” her, and also calls out people who are “jealous” of her.

“Just wanna act like you know me/That s— corny/My fans adore me/Now I’m eating gourmet,” Pinkston says in her new song.

“You’re hella boring/You’re hella odd/You’re just jealous/My freckles pop better/and I make cheddar,” she continues.

She also discusses the things she “wants,” like a “horse,” “pink pretty Porsches,” and an “education.”

“Haute couture/and I want some more/I want diamonds/I want horses/I want pink pretty porches,” Pinkston says. “I want big bags/I want an education/I want a vacation on the islands/Eyes on the prize.”

Many people have since criticized the lyrics of Pinkston’s song

On Instagram, many said Pinkston is being “bold” for releasing a song so soon after lying about being transgender.

“Got a lot of s— to say for someone who lied about being transgender to save their own career,” one Instagram user wrote. ‘Get the f— out of here. No one is interested in your s—– music.”

“This ain’t it,” said another user.

“Bold thing to say for someone who used a minority group to save face,” one person wrote.

“You’re not sorry at all,” an Instagrammer said. “As a trans person and model myself, going through medical transition, you will have no idea what it’s like to go through this.”

“I struggled coming out to my agencies because I knew I was risking getting fired by being trans, and you thought lying about being a trans woman when you’re a cis woman after being openly and violently transphobic would save your career?” they continued. “Doesn’t work that way at all.”

Others, however, appear to like the track

A few people on Instagram praised the song and its production quality.

“This is fire sis,” one person wrote. “You have the sound, the producer did his thing, and your vocals are everything.”

“I love the title name,” another person said.

Pinkston previously told INSIDER that while she’s not transgender, she doesn’t believe she’s transphobic

Previously speaking to INSIDER, Pinkston said her original Facebook comments “had a lot to do” with “sexual relations” she was having with a transgender person.

“I kind of was just expressing,” she continued. “And I feel like this is America, where I’m free to express how I feel and my opinions about things, and that’s why I said ‘trans women aren’t real women.'”

Pinkston then described her Facebook statements as “just kind of how” she felt at the time.

“I feel as though people shouldn’t be criticized about what they think momentarily, and I just feel like there’s no way that I can be transphobic because I had a sexual relationship with a trans person,” Pinkston said.

“I just feel as though it was just a lot of emotions that were involved, and things weren’t said at the right time,” she continued. “But anything that I did say – I said what I said, especially when it comes to ‘trans women not being real women’ – just because that’s kind of how I feel.”

She also told INSIDER that she ‘relates’ to the transgender community ‘so much’

While Pinkston says she doesn’t currently identify as any gender (she previously told INSIDER her preferred pronouns are “she” or “they”), she does “relate” to the transgender community and “everything they’ve been through.” She also said it’s unfair of people to send her hate comments when they don’t know her personally.

“Regardless of what I am, I feel like I’m an artist, and I’ve been working really hard,” Pinkston previously said. “It’s just like, I have no intentions to invalidate anyone or to boost my own self up through this.”

“I just want people to know that I too have been bullied, and made fun of, and treated differently just because I am different, and I look different,” she said. “I’ve been called transgender before any of this happened.”

Pinkston said she believes this situation has allowed her “to experience what a trans person has to go through when they come out as trans.”

“It was really an experience that I don’t want to keep negative,” she said. “I just want to continue to be positive about it, and try to move forward.”

caption Carissa Pinkston in 2018. source Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images

The backlash originally began after Pinkston said she was transgender in defense of her transphobic comments

Pinkston first faced backlash when it was revealed that she had written a number of transphobic Facebook posts. In May 2019, the model posted that “being transgender does not make you a woman,” and that “in a biological context” there are only “females and males.” Screenshots of the posts, which have since been deleted on Facebook, recirculated on Twitter in late July.

Pinkston then issued a now-deleted statement in which she said she was fired from her modeling agency, Elite Models. She also came out as being transgender in her post.

“I’m transgender,” Pinkston wrote on Instagram. “I transitioned at a very young age and I’ve lived my life as a female ever since. It’s been very hard to keep this secret, but what I said about Trans-Women is a direct reflection of my inner insecurities.”

“I have since come to realize that I am a woman,” Pinkston wrote. “We all are!”

However, Pinkston is not transgender. Shortly after posting her first message on Instagram, Pinkston admitted to lying about her gender identity in another now-deleted post.

Representatives for Carissa Pinkston did not immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment.