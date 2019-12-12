YouTuber Carli Bybel shared a look inside her massive closet filled with hundreds of shoes and beauty products

- source
- Carli Bybel/YouTube
- On Wednesday, YouTuber Carli Bybel shared an inside look at her beauty space and shoe closet in a video called “MY NEW BEAUTY ROOM / SHOE CLOSET TOUR 2019!”
- Bybel decorated the joint space with quartz countertops, giant mirrors, white cabinets, and regal chairs.
- Inside, she stores her collection of designer shoes, of which she has hundreds, from brands like Christian Louboutin and Giuseppe Zanotti.
- The YouTuber also showcased her stunning vanity filled with hundreds of beauty products, though most of her makeup is stored in an adjacent, walk-in cosmetics closet.
- Watch Bybel’s video below to see the entire space.
- Read more:
- Jeffree Star is giving himself a $14.6 million mansion for Christmas after running out of space at his last luxury home
- The 25 most popular beauty videos on YouTube in 2019
- People are accusing James Charles of editing his body in a new makeup ad where he’s dressed as an elf
- Jeffree Star gives fans a tour of his vault filled with designer bags before moving into his dream home