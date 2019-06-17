Carli Lloyd appeared to troll critics by doing a golf clap after scoring in Team USA’s second match of the World Cup

caption Carli Lloyd did a golf clap after scoring vs. Chile. source via Fox/FIFA

Carli Lloyd scored two goals in the U.S. Women’s National Team’s 3-0 win over Chile in the 2019 Women’s World Cup.

After both goals, Lloyd celebrated with a golf clap, appearing to mock critics who said the U.S. celebrated too much during their 13-0 win over Thailand in their previous match.

Lloyd said she thinks the team made a statement with the golf clap while they also secured a spot in the knockout stage.

Carli Lloyd and the U.S. Women’s National Team appeared to have some fun at the expense of critics on Sunday during a 3-0 win over Chile in their second match of the World Cup.

After Lloyd scored Team USA’s first goal vs. Chile, she ran to the sideline, and after a light celebration, turned toward the bench, and did a golf clap.

The celebration appeared to mock those who criticized the women’s team for celebrating after beating Thailand 13-0 in their first match of the World Cup.

US midfielder Lindsey Horan also joined the celebration, according to The Washington Post’s Cindy Boren.

Lloyd also golf-clapped after her second goal of the game.

After the match, Lloyd said she thought the team made a statement.

“I can’t take credit for it. I’m not sure if Lindsey is taking credit for it,” Lloyd said. “She had told me if we score, that’s what we’re going to do, so I just went along with it after I did my little celebration, but it was fun. I think it made a statement on the sideline there.”

Team USA has defended their performance and celebrations vs. Chile since the match. Head coach Jill Ellis made a point to note that goal-differential matters in the group stage.

Megan Rapinoe said the team had an “explosion of joy” on the field and that people could criticize them if they want, but they wouldn’t back down.

Now with 16 goals scored and 0 allowed, the U.S. secured a spot in the knockout stage. They play Sweden on Thursday.