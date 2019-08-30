Buffalo Bills kicker Stephen Hauschka offered to help Carli Lloyd make the jump to the NFL and believes she could succeed

caption Stephen Hauschka thinks the NFL is ready for Carli Lloyd, and that Carli Lloyd is ready for the NFL. source Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images // Molly Darlington – AMA/Getty Images

USWNT superstar Carli Lloyd got the attention of NFL fans after a video of her kicking field goals at a joint practice between the Eagles and Ravens went viral.

Bills kicker Stephen Hauschka told ESPN that he’d suppport Lloyd should she attempt to make the jump to the NFL.

Lloyd is still playing a vital role for the Women’s National Team at the moment, but she’s seen real interest from NFL teams in recent days.

Carli Lloyd’s potential post-soccer career as a kicker in the NFL just got an endorsement from one of the players that would be her competition should she make a jump to football.

Buffalo Bills kicker Stephen Hauschka told ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques that he would welcome Lloyd to the NFL, and even offered to help her make the transition.

“I saw the way she kicked that ball and she’s obviously got a lot of talent,” Hauschka told ESPN.

Hauschka said that he found Lloyd’s potential switch to football inspiring, as he is also a former soccer player that turned to football, working his way up from playing Division III college ball to a career in the NFL.

“If it’s something she really wants to do, not only will I help her out – if she wants it – but I hope she goes for it,” Hauschka said. “I do think it’s possible to kick well in this league as a female. It’s a very mental position, it’s physical, it’s technical and I think it could be done eventually.”

The possibility of Lloyd taking a try at the NFL began after video of her hitting field goals at a joint practice between the Eagles and Ravens went viral on social media.

Read more: USWNT superstar Carli Lloyd hit a 55-yard field goal at Eagles training camp and now some want her to get a real shot in the NFL

Fans were quick to call for her to get a shot in a real game, and just days later, Lloyd revealed that some teams had contacted her with a real interest, even inviting her to join the roster for the final preseason game of the year.

Unfortunately, Lloyd couldn’t take the team up on the offer, as she and the rest of the USWNT were already set to play a friendly against Portugal in front of a record crowd of 49,504 in Philadelphia. The Americans won the match 4-0, with Lloyd scoring in the 52nd minute.

For now, it looks like Lloyd’s NFL career is on hold, as she’s still an important part of the USWNT that is coming off a World Cup victory and already looking towards the Summer Olympics in Tokyo next year. But should Lloyd eventually decide she’s ready to dive into a career in the NFL, Hauschka is ready to help.

