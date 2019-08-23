USWNT star Carli Lloyd says NFL teams contacted her after she crushed a 55-yard field goal that went viral

caption USWNT star Carli Lloyd won her second FIFA Women’s World Cup championship in July. source Catherine Ivill – FIFA / Getty Images

Soccer star to NFL kicker?

United States Women’s National Team star Carli Lloyd drilled a 55-yard field goal on Tuesday, and now NFL teams are contacting her.

Lloyd, a die-hard Eagles fan, told Sports Illustrated’s “Planet Futbol TV” said she “definitely got some inquiries” from NFL teams and that “anything is possible.”

The Philadelphia Eagles invited Lloyd to training camp and while there took some field goal attempts. She began at the 25-yard line and continued to move back, hitting one at the 55-yard line that went viral.

Gil Brandt, former Dallas Cowboys’ vice president of player personnel, tweeted about the kick, saying, “I’d give her an honest tryout if I were, say, the Bears.”

Honestly, I don't think it will be long before we see a woman break through this NFL barrier. I'd give her an honest tryout if I were, say, the Bears. https://t.co/pyIlIY6Jxv — Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) August 20, 2019

The Chicago Bears lost to the Eagles in last year’s NFC Wild Card game after a missed field goal by Cody Parkey.

“There’s been some interesting chatter about it,” Lloyd said. “I think anything is possible. It’s been really interesting because, for me, I’m just an athlete. I’m a competitor. But for so many other people, I think they’re starting to think will there ever be a female in the NFL at some point. And I think we’re kind of at that crossroads as far as equality and just women empowerment, so you’re kind of being in the crosshairs of that. I’ve definitely got some inquiries, I’ve definitely got some people talking. Anything is possible, but right now, I’m strictly a soccer player, and we’ll see what the future holds.”

Lloyd has been a member of the USWNT since 2005 and is a two-time FIFA Women’s World Cup champion. She previously indicated she would like to play during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, but since the victory in France, it is unclear what her future entails. After garnering interest from the NFL, it seems she may have some options.