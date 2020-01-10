A video game parodying Carlos Ghosn’s escape from Japan is apparently in the works

Carlos Ghosn’s dramatic escape from Japan late last month is reportedly being parodied in an upcoming video game.

A page describing the game, called “Ghone is Gone,” has appeared on the game distribution platform Steam. It will see a former CEO, “Loscar Gon,” attempt to “slip through the narrowest gaps to escape the country, using bribes and sometimes hiding in a musical instrument case.”

It’s possible the game may never be released, however. Fake games tend to pop up on Steam, and “Ghone is Gone’s” listed developer, Wasabi Sushi Studios, has no other titles listed on the platform.

Valve, the company that runs Steam, did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment, while Wasabi Sushi Studios could not be contacted.

Ex-Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn’s escape from Japan while on bail last month captivated the world – and now, the episode could become immortalized.

According to a page on Steam, a video game parody called “Ghone is Gone” is currently in development and is set for release on January 23.

The page also states that “any resemblance to actual persons, living or dead, or actual events is purely coincidental.”

caption The game’s listing on Steam has generated interest on Japanese social media. source Casimiro PT/Shutterstock

News of the game has generated interest on social media in Japan, with one Japanese Twitter user speculating the game could “lead to a movie.”

Yet despite the fascination, it’s possible the game may never be released.

Steam has had issues in the past with fake or unfinished games popping up on the platform, and the game’s listed developer, Wasabi Sushi Studio, has no other titles listed on Steam.

Wasabi Sushi Studio could not be reached for comment. Valve, the company that develops Steam, did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.