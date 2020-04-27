This dog gate has been a game-changer for me while working from home — I can safely confine my Boston terrier during conference calls or when leaving him alone

caption The Carlson Pet Products Tuffy Pet Gate can be used in doorways and spaces and expands from 26 to 38 inches. source Omar Vazquez/INSIDER

When properly introduced to your dog, a pet gate can be an effective way to keep them safely confined in a room or space.

I work from home with my Boston terrier Astro at my side, but when I need to take a conference call or work without distraction, I use the Carlson Pet Products Tuffy Expandable Pet Gate.

I set up a cozy dog cave in my kitchen where Astro can relax in his bed, roam freely, and play with his toys – all behind the pet gate.

It’s important to introduce a dog gate gradually and observe your dog to ensure that it’s a safe solution.

I’ve been working remotely for three years, and for the last two and a half, my office mate has been my now-4-year-old Boston terrier, Astro.

I count myself among the lucky to have a furry four-legged coworker by my side, but it’s not without inconveniences. A week after I brought Astro home, I was on a conference call when he sidled up next to me, whining for attention. My clients on the other end of the line awkwardly asked if someone had a crying child in the room.

I rushed to distract Astro with a toy and lured him into his dog cave (aka our kitchen) where I safely secured him behind the trusty Carlson Pet Products Tuffy Metal Expandable Pet Gate.

Crisis averted.

Design and specs for the Carlson Pet Products Tuffy Expandable Pet Gate

The all-steel Carlson Tuffy is a durable and compact dog gate that is easy to set up. All you have to do is expand it to your desired width and then tighten the knob to lock it in place. It has soft rubber pads on each side, so it hasn’t left any marks or indentations on my walls.

It’s available in three sizes (mini, regular, and extra tall) with a white nontoxic finish. I have the regular 24-inch-tall pet gate, which can be adjusted to expand to openings between 26 and 38 inches wide. It also features a small lockable 10-by-7-inch pet door that cats and small dogs can pass through.

How to introduce the gate and safety considerations

The introduction process is very similar to how one would crate train a dog. Before confining Astro behind the gate, we set up his space in the kitchen so he could come and go as he wished. Sprinkling treats around the area can create positive associations if your dog is uncertain or lacks interest.

Once Astro began going to and relaxing in his dog cave, we gradually introduced the gate for short periods of time. If you find your dog becomes frantic when the gate is secured, you’ve moved too fast and should start the process over.

It’s important to observe your dog with this gate to ensure there is no risk. The gate is not safe for smaller or destructive dogs that chew, jump on, or try to push through it. Some pets can potentially force their heads into openings in the gate or between the gate and the floor or wall, which poses a strangulation hazard.

If you find your dog jumps on the gate whether or not you are at home, it’s a good idea to consult a certified professional dog trainer who can help you find a safe solution. We also recommend consulting a trainer if your dog suffers from separation anxiety and destructive behaviors when left alone.

What it’s like to use the gate

If you have spaces of varying widths and need the flexibility to move the gate around your home, the Carlson Tuffy Pet Gate is just the ticket. My husband and I initially bought it so we could confine Astro in a safe place – our kitchen – when leaving him home alone.

Although we’d decided not to crate train Astro, when we first left him alone unconfined, he got ahold of some pricey sunglasses among other things. He not only destroyed the sunglasses, but also had a not-so-cheap trip to the vet once an upset stomach caught up with him.

We knew a safe confinement space was an absolute necessity, and the Carlson gate has kept him from roaming the apartment and engaging in destructive and potentially harmful behavior. Now when we leave Astro, he’s secure in his dog cave – complete with his bed, blanket, toys, and bowls. He also naps happily if I put up the gate so I can take a conference call in peace and quiet.

What makes the Carlson Tuffy Pet Gate stand out

The fact that this gate is adjustable is definitely the biggest draw. It fits perfectly in the opening between our kitchen and living room, as well as in the small hallway that separates our laundry area from the kitchen. The gate also works well for keeping Astro out of the way if we’re cleaning our apartment. Like many dogs, he’s scared of the vacuum monster, but he’s less likely to have a meltdown if he’s behind the gate.

We also use the gate to keep him outside of the kitchen while mopping so the floor can dry without a path of tiny paw prints. When not in use, it can easily be set aside and leaned against the wall or placed in a closet.

The cons

If your dog is particularly curious when they hear or see something on the other side of the gate (say, noises from outside of your home, or the vacuum monster), you may want to place something in front of the gate to obscure their line of sight. We’ve found if Astro can’t see beyond the gate, he’s less likely to react. Additionally, the gate can be a little tricky to secure in place if you frequently take it down, which isn’t great if you’re in a rush.

The bottom line

If you need something to keep your dog separate while working remotely or confined when you’re not home, the Tuffy Expandable Pet Gate works well for some dogs. If a gate isn’t the right fit, an x-pen or dog crate might be a better choice.

The fact that the Tuffy is compact and isn’t an eyesore when set aside in my small apartment is a plus. It’s an afforable and durable solution that has lasted the full two and a half years I’ve had Astro.

Pros: Sturdy, compact, adjustable, gentle on walls

Cons: Sometimes tricky to secure, not appropriate for dogs with small heads or those that chew or try to force their way through it

