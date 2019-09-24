A woman received a face transplant after domestic violence left her severely disfigured. Now 6 years later, her body is rejecting her new face.

caption Carmen Blandin Tarleton before and after her face transplant. source REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Carmen Blandin Tarleton, 51, was left severely disfigured after her estranged husband beat her with a baseball bat and doused her with lye, a chemical often used in drain cleaners, in 2007.

She received a face transplant in 2013 at Brigham and Woman’s Hospital in Boston.

But doctors have discovered tissue damage that will likely cause her to lose her first donor face, the Associated Press reported.

She is now hoping for a second transplant. If Tarleton, who now lives in Manchester, New Hampshire, does not receive a new face, she will have to undergo re-construction of her original face.

A woman who received a face transplant after she was severely burned in a domestic violence attack says her body is rejecting her new face.

Carmen Blandin Tarleton, 51, received a face transplant in 2013, years after her estranged husband beat her with a baseball bat and doused her with lye, a chemical often used in drain cleaners, the Associated Press reported.

Now, she’s being evaluated for a second transplant after doctors at Brigham and Woman’s Hospital in Boston discovered tissue damage that will likely cause her to lose her first donor face.

If Tarleton, who now lives in Manchester, New Hampshire, does not receive a new face, she will have to undergo construction of her original face, which was left severely disfigured by the domestic violence attack.

The 2007 attack left burns over 85% of Tarleton’s body, she lost her sight, and had to recover from traumatic physical injuries, USA Today reported.

Face transplant recipient Carmen Tarleton listens to her surgeon Dr. Pomahac speak during a news conference at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston.

She received a synthetic cornea transplant in 2009, and her face transplant in 2013.

Problems started in December 2018, however, when she started having trouble with her cornea transplant.

“We all know we are in uncharted waters,” she told The Boston Globe . “I would rather not have to go through a catastrophic failure.”

Tarleton told The Boston Globe that she does not regret the face transplant – she wrote a memoir, became a public speaker, and began walking five miles a week.

“I had such a low quality of life prior to my face transplant. Do I wish it had lasted 10 or 20 years? Of course,” she said.

Partial and full-face transplants involve replacing a person’s face with donated tissue from a deceased person and may include replacing the skin, bones, nerves, and blood vessels.

A screen shows a photo of face transplant recipient Carmen Tarleton as she speaks at a news conference at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston.

The first was done in France in 2005, and only about 40 are believed to have been done worldwide. Tarleton was the fifth American to undergo a full transplant, and she could be the first American patient to lose her donor face.

“It is my wish and my choice to be retransplanted,” she told WMUR. “I will not only get back to where I was physically and whatnot, but I will be in a better place down the road.”

Last year, a French man who had received a transplant in 2008 received a second after his immune system rejected the first.

Dr. Bohdan Pomahac, director of plastic surgery transplantation at the Brigham and one of Tarleton’s surgeons told AP there are still “unknowns and so many new things” in the research of face transplants.

“It’s really not realistic to hope faces are going to last [the patient’s] lifetime,” he said.

Insider has contacted Tarleton and Pomahac for comment. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Tarleton with her finances.