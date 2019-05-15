Carmen Sandiego returns in Google Earth’s throwback to the original video games

caption In “Carmen Sandiego: The Tutankhamun’s Mask Caper,” players will track a criminal named Le Chevre. source Google

“Carmen Sandiego: The Tutankhamun’s Mask Caper” is a new minigame on Google Earth.

Just like the original “Carmen Sandiego” games, “The Tutankhamun’s Mask Caper” will test your knowledge of geography as you track a master criminal around the globe.

“The Tutankhamun’s Mask Caper” is the second in a series of “Carmen Sandiego” games produced with Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. The first chapter, “The Crown Jewels Caper” was released in March 2019.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Carmen Sandiego has returned for a new adventure, and you can join in on the fun with a free game on Google Earth. In “Carmen Sandiego: The Tutankhamun’s Mask Caper,” players will help Carmen Sandiego track Le Chevre, a master criminal who has stolen an ancient artifact from Egypt’s Pyramids of Giza.

The “Carmen Sandiego” series stars a legendary burglar known for leading VILE, a global criminal organization. Players use clues to track Carmen and her cohorts around the world, testing their knowledge of world locations and landmarks in the process. The geography-based trivia of “Carmen Sandiego” is a great match for the global perspectives offered by Google Earth.

Read more: “Carmen Sandiego: The Crown Jewels Caper” gave me waves of nostalgia

In March, Google unveiled “Carmen Sandiego: The Crown Jewels Caper,” the first in a series of “Carmen Sandiego” games designed for Google Earth. Fans of the original games might be surprised to find that Carmen is no longer a villain – the Google Earth game features the more heroic version of Carmen Sandiego from the animated Netflix series released in January. The games are being created in collaboration with Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, the primary publisher of the “Carmen Sandiego” franchise.

You can play “Carmen Sandiego: The Tutankhamun’s Mask Caper” in Google’s Chrome web browser on your PC, or with the Google Earth app on iOS and Android devices. To start the game, just launch Google Earth and click on the small icon of Carmen.