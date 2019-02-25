The CEO of Carnival reveals the cruise industry’s biggest challenge right now

The biggest challenge the cruise industry faces is convincing more people to take cruises, Carnival Corporation CEO Arnold Donald said in an interview with Business Insider.

The biggest challenge the cruise industry faces is convincing more people to take cruises, Carnival Corporation CEO Arnold Donald said in an interview with Business Insider.

The total number of cabins on all of the world’s cruise ships amount to less than 2% of the world’s hotel rooms, Donald said. In 2017, the total number of global cruise passengers was 26.6 million. In 2014, an average of 4.8 million people stayed in a US hotel each night.

“The cruise industry is tiny,” Donald said.

A limited amount of ship-building capacity puts a ceiling on how much the cruise industry can grow each year, but Donald hopes to create more demand than Carnival can meet.

“The challenge is creating demand in excess of supply to be able to narrow the gap,” Donald said.

“We’re always looking for how to get the story out,” he said.

