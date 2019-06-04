Carnival Cruise Line now lets guests order beer and pizza anywhere they are on the ship so they don’t have to move

caption Carnival Cruise says passengers can tap their location on a map to get pizza and drink delivery. source Shutterstock/iStock

Carnival Cruise‘s HUB app now allows passengers to order beer or soda along with their pizza directly to their location on certain ships, according to the company.

The cruise line says guests can select their order, tap their location on a map of the cruise ship, and submit a selfie so that the delivery person can find them.

In addition to pizza (options include a margherita, proscuitto, pepperoni, and more), passengers can now order a beer (Peroni, Miller Lite, or Blue Moon), soft drink, or bottled water, according to a blog post from the company.

The drink delivery option is now available to guests on Carnival Conquest, Carnival Liberty, Carnival Glory, and Carnival Sensation but will roll out company-wide in months to come, the cruise line says.

Guests traveling on a Carnival cruise can now get quintessential lazy-day food and drinks delivered directly to their location on the ship without so much as lifting a finger, according to the company.

The cruise line’s HUB app allows guests to view scheduled activities, entertainment, and excursions in addition to food and drink offerings. And while People reports that Carnival Cruise passengers have been able use the app to order pizza for delivery to wherever they are on the ship since June 2018, the company has recently added beer and soda to the app, according to a post on the company’s blog.

caption Carnival Cruise passengers can order pizza, beer, and soda for delivery no matter where they are on the ship, according to the company. source Carnival Cruises

Guests aboard Carnival’s ships can order pizza in a number of varieties including margherita, prosciutto, and pepperoni, and add beer (Peroni, Miller Lite, and Blue Moon), a soft drink (Coke, Diet Coke, and Diet Sprite are listed as options among others), or bottled water, according to the company’s blog post.

The company says guests can place their order in the HUB app by tapping their location on a map of the ship and uploading a selfie so that the delivery person can find them.

caption The drink delivery service is rolling out across all Carnival ships in months to come, the company says. source Carnival Cruises

A representative for Carnival Cruise Lines told INSIDER that the addition of drink delivery to the HUB app “provides a convenient way for our guests to order a drink and give[s] them more time to enjoy their vacation.”

According to the company, guests on Carnival Conquest, Carnival Liberty, Carnival Glory, and Carnival Sensation can now order drinks with their pizza through the app. The cruise company says the feature will become available on Carnival Victory and Carnival Elation in June, and across all Carnival cruise ships in months to come.

