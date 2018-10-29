A couple onboard a Carnival Cruise Ship found a hidden camera in their cabin pointing at their bed

caption The Carnival Fantasy cruise ship source Ovidiu Curic/shutterstock

A couple traveling on a Carnival Cruise Line ship last October reported finding a hidden camera in their bedroom, according to multiple reports.

The Sun Sentinel reported that Chris and Dana White, a couple from Pensacola, Florida, were traveling on a three-day cruise aboard the Carnival Fantasy cruise ship in October 2017 when they spotted something strange in their cabin.

“I said, ‘Is that what I think it is?'” Chris told Inside Edition. “And she looked at it and she became concerned. And we were just really flabbergasted that there’s a camera in the room and it’s plugged up and it’s working.”

In a statement published by USA Today, Carnival confirmed that “a video transmitter” was found in a guest’s bedroom and said the device was turned over to the FBI.

In an interview set to be broadcast on Inside Edition on Monday, Chris White told the news program he and his wife noticed a device that was hidden amid wires and pointing in the direction of their bed.

USA Today reports the couple then called a Carnival employee security official, who inspected and dismantled the device while the couple looked on and filmed him with their cell-phone camera.

Carnival did not respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

“This is certainly a unique and unusual occurrence and it is unclear who or why this transmitter was placed in the guest’s stateroom,” the statement to USA Today said. “The safety and security of our guests and crew is of paramount importance and we have taken measures so that this sort of situation does not happen again.”

Carnival said the device “was not connected to an electrical source and not capable of recording,” a point which Chris White disputes.

“It was a camera,” Chris told Inside Edition. “It was wired up. It was working. It was warm to the touch.”

“I just immediately felt like we had been invaded; our privacy had been invaded,” said Dana in the same interview.

Inside Edition reports the couple said they will never again set foot on another Carnival Cruise Line ship.

According to Carnival’s website, the Carnival Fantasy has of a guest capacity of 2,056, an onboard crew of 920, and departs from Mobile, Alabama with cruises to the Caribbean and Panama Canal ranging from two days to more than 10.