Carnival, Royal Caribbean, and Norwegian Cruise Line are in a fierce battle for domination in the cruise industry — here’s how they stack up

Carnival Corp, Royal Caribbean Cruises, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings are the three dominant players in the cruise industry. Together, they accounted for nearly $6 billion in profits and over 70% of the cruise market in 2018.
With demand for cruises expected to grow this year, the three companies will continue to battle for new customers.
But Carnival, Royal Caribbean, and Norwegian are not identical. Each operates at a different scale that is reflected in their financial performances and market capitalizations.
This is how the cruise industry’s three biggest companies stack up.
Profits
The companies reported the following full-year profits in 2018:
- Carnival: $3.2 billion
- Royal Caribbean: $1.8 billion
- Norwegian: $954.8 million
Number of passengers
The companies had the following number of passengers in 2018:
- Carnival: 12.4 million
- Royal Caribbean: 6.1 million
- Norwegian: 2.8 million
Market share
The three companies were responsible for the following percentages of global cruise-industry revenue in 2018:
- Carnival: 39.4%
- Royal Caribbean: 20.2%
- Norwegian: 12.6%
Source: Cruise Market Watch
Market capitalization (as of June 2019)
- Carnival: $33.36 billion
- Royal Caribbean: $25.36 billion
- Norwegian: $11.46 billion
Median annual pay for employees
Each company’s median employee earned the following in 2018:
- Norwegian: $20,101
- Royal Caribbean: $19,396
- Carnival: $16,622
Number of employees
- Carnival: Around 154,161 (as of October 31, 2018)
- Royal Caribbean: Around 77,000 (as of December 31, 2018)
- Norwegian: Around 33,200 (as of December 31, 2018)
Number of ships
- Carnival: 104 (as of November 30, 2018)
- Royal Caribbean: 60 (as of December 31, 2018)
- Norwegian: 26 (as of December 31, 2018)
Number of cruise lines
- Carnival: 9
- Royal Caribbean: 6
- Norwegian: 3
How much their CEOs make
The three companies reported the following annual compensation for their CEOs in 2018:
- Norwegian: Frank Del Rio – $22,593,061*
- Carnival: Arnold Donald – $13,515,884
- Royal Caribbean: Richard Fain – $12,422,715
*For accounting reasons, Del Rio’s 2018 compensation includes a 2017 stock award. Without the 2017 stock award, Del Rio would have earned $14,873,324 in 2018.
How old the companies are
- Norwegian: 53 years
- Royal Caribbean: 51 years
- Carnival: 47 years