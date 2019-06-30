Carnival, Royal Caribbean, and Norwegian Cruise Line are in a fierce battle for domination in the cruise industry — here’s how they stack up

Princess Cruises' Sea Princess ship.

Princess Cruises’ Sea Princess ship.
Princess Cruises

Carnival Corp, Royal Caribbean Cruises, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings are the three dominant players in the cruise industry. Together, they accounted for nearly $6 billion in profits and over 70% of the cruise market in 2018.

With demand for cruises expected to grow this year, the three companies will continue to battle for new customers.

But Carnival, Royal Caribbean, and Norwegian are not identical. Each operates at a different scale that is reflected in their financial performances and market capitalizations.

This is how the cruise industry’s three biggest companies stack up.

Profits

The companies reported the following full-year profits in 2018:

  1. Carnival: $3.2 billion
  2. Royal Caribbean: $1.8 billion
  3. Norwegian: $954.8 million

Number of passengers

Royal Caribbean passengers.
Gerardo Garcia/Reuters

The companies had the following number of passengers in 2018:

  1. Carnival: 12.4 million
  2. Royal Caribbean: 6.1 million
  3. Norwegian: 2.8 million

Market share

Royal Caribbean’s Oasis of the Seas ship.
Royal Caribbean

The three companies were responsible for the following percentages of global cruise-industry revenue in 2018:

  1. Carnival: 39.4%
  2. Royal Caribbean: 20.2%
  3. Norwegian: 12.6%

Source: Cruise Market Watch

Market capitalization (as of June 2019)

Royal Caribbean Richard Fain.
Stephane Mahe/Reuters
  1. Carnival: $33.36 billion
  2. Royal Caribbean: $25.36 billion
  3. Norwegian: $11.46 billion

Median annual pay for employees

A Royal Caribbean employee.
Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald/TNS via Getty Images

Each company’s median employee earned the following in 2018:

  1. Norwegian: $20,101
  2. Royal Caribbean: $19,396
  3. Carnival: $16,622

Number of employees

A Royal Caribbean housekeeping employee.
Roslan Rahman/AFP/Getty Images
  1. Carnival: Around 154,161 (as of October 31, 2018)
  2. Royal Caribbean: Around 77,000 (as of December 31, 2018)
  3. Norwegian: Around 33,200 (as of December 31, 2018)

Number of ships

Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Spirit ship.
Norwegian Cruise Line
  1. Carnival: 104 (as of November 30, 2018)
  2. Royal Caribbean: 60 (as of December 31, 2018)
  3. Norwegian: 26 (as of December 31, 2018)

Number of cruise lines

Princess Cruises' Sea Princess ship.

Princess Cruises’ Sea Princess ship.
Princess Cruises
  1. Carnival: 9
  2. Royal Caribbean: 6
  3. Norwegian: 3

How much their CEOs make

Carnival CEO Arnold Donald.
Rick Wilking/Reuters

The three companies reported the following annual compensation for their CEOs in 2018:

  1. Norwegian: Frank Del Rio – $22,593,061*
  2. Carnival: Arnold Donald – $13,515,884
  3. Royal Caribbean: Richard Fain – $12,422,715

*For accounting reasons, Del Rio’s 2018 compensation includes a 2017 stock award. Without the 2017 stock award, Del Rio would have earned $14,873,324 in 2018.

How old the companies are

Carnival’s Fantasy ship.
Steven D Starr/Getty Images
  1. Norwegian: 53 years
  2. Royal Caribbean: 51 years
  3. Carnival: 47 years