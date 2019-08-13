A Carnival cruise ship with brown shower water and bagels covered in flies just got a terrible sanitation score

caption The Carnival Fantasy cruise ship. source Ovidiu Curic/shutterstock

“The results for Fantasy are not reflective of our robust standards and dedicated commitment to our guests’ health and safety,” a Carnival representative told Business Insider. “We have already taken corrective action, added additional staff, and asked USPH for a re-inspection as soon as possible, with every expectation that we will exceed USPH.”

Carnival Cruise Line’s Carnival Fantasy cruise ship received a failing sanitation score after a July 18 inspection by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The Fantasy received a score of 77 points out of 100. A score below 86 points is considered unsatisfactory by the CDC. The July 18 inspection is tied for the third-worst sanitation-inspection score received by a Carnival Cruise Line ship that is active in the US.

The CDC cited the Carnival Fantasy for a number of sanitation concerns, including showers that sprayed brown water, the presence of at least 15 flies on bagels and bread meant for passenger consumption, and the storage of utensils related to food service in dirty water.

Of the 26 Carnival ships that are active in the US and have been inspected by the CDC, 25 received a passing grade during their most recent inspection. Twenty-three ships received at least a 90, and the average sanitation score among all of the ships is 94.

You can read the CDC’s full inspection report here »

Have you worked on a cruise ship? Do you have a story to share? Email this reporter at mmatousek@businessinsider.com.