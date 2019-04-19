The Carolina Panthers made an awesome mash-up of 16 classic video games to reveal their regular season schedule. Here’s every game they referenced.

By
Kevin Webb, Business Insider US
-
The Carolina Panthers used classic games like

caption
The Carolina Panthers used classic games like “Mortal Kombat 2” to promote their regular season schedule.
source
Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers chose an unusual method to reveal their 2019 schedule to fans: a 90-second mashup video showcasing each of their upcoming matchups as if it were a matchup in a video game.

Most of the games referenced are 90s classics – including “Mortal Kombat” and “Tony Hawk Pro Skater” – but there are some newer games in the video too, like “Pokémon Go” and “Words with Friends.”

I’m pretty sure I managed to name all 16 games in the video, but feel free to check the video for yourself to see how many you recognize before reading the full list below.

Week 1: “California Games” versus the Los Angeles Rams

source
Carolina Panthers

Week 2: “Pitfall” versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

source
Carolina Panthers

Week 3: “Daytona USA” versus the Arizona Cardinals

source
Carolina Panthers

Week 4: “Tony Hawk Pro Skater” versus the Houston Texans

source
Carolina Panthers

Week 5: “Madden NFL” versus the Jacksonville Jaguars

source
Carolina Panthers

Week 6: “FIFA” versus the Baltimore Ravens

source
Carolina Panthers

Week 7: Bye week

source
Carolina Panthers

Week 8: “Oregon Trail” versus the San Francisco 49ers

source
Carolina Panthers

Week 9: “NBA Jam” versus the Tennessee Titans

source
Carolina Panthers

Week 10: “Wrestlemania 2000” versus the Green Bay Packers

source
Carolina Panthers

Week 11: “Pokémon Go” versus the Atlanta Falcons

source
Carolina Panthers

Week 12: “Goldeneye” versus the New Orleans Saints

source
Carolina Panthers

Week 13: “Mario Kart” versus the Washington Redskins

source
Carolina Panthers

Week 14: “Pac-Man” versus the Atlanta Falcons

source
Carolina Panthers

Week 15: “Sonic the Hedgehog” versus the Seattle Seahawks

source
Carolina Panthers

Week 16: “Words with Friends” versus the Indianapolis Colts

source
Carolina Panthers

Week 17: “Mortal Kombat II” versus the New Orleans Saints

The Carolina Panthers used classic games like

source
Carolina Panthers

The NFL Season will officially kick-off on September 5; tickets for the Panthers are available now.

source
Carolina Panthers