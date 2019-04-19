The Carolina Panthers made an awesome mash-up of 16 classic video games to reveal their regular season schedule. Here’s every game they referenced.

- source
- Carolina Panthers
- In a video released on Wednesday, the NFL’s Carolina Panthers used 16 different video games to show off their regular season matchups.
- Most of the games are retro titles from the 90s, but there are some references to modern games, like “Pokémon Go.”
- The NFL season kicks off on September 5, and tickets for the Panthers are available now.
- Visit BusinessInsider.com for more stories.
The Carolina Panthers chose an unusual method to reveal their 2019 schedule to fans: a 90-second mashup video showcasing each of their upcoming matchups as if it were a matchup in a video game.
Most of the games referenced are 90s classics – including “Mortal Kombat” and “Tony Hawk Pro Skater” – but there are some newer games in the video too, like “Pokémon Go” and “Words with Friends.”
I’m pretty sure I managed to name all 16 games in the video, but feel free to check the video for yourself to see how many you recognize before reading the full list below.
Week 1: “California Games” versus the Los Angeles Rams
- source
- Carolina Panthers
Week 2: “Pitfall” versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- source
- Carolina Panthers
Week 3: “Daytona USA” versus the Arizona Cardinals
- source
- Carolina Panthers
Week 4: “Tony Hawk Pro Skater” versus the Houston Texans
- source
- Carolina Panthers
Week 5: “Madden NFL” versus the Jacksonville Jaguars
- source
- Carolina Panthers
Week 6: “FIFA” versus the Baltimore Ravens
- source
- Carolina Panthers
Week 7: Bye week
- source
- Carolina Panthers
Week 8: “Oregon Trail” versus the San Francisco 49ers
- source
- Carolina Panthers
Week 9: “NBA Jam” versus the Tennessee Titans
- source
- Carolina Panthers
Week 10: “Wrestlemania 2000” versus the Green Bay Packers
- source
- Carolina Panthers
Week 11: “Pokémon Go” versus the Atlanta Falcons
- source
- Carolina Panthers
Week 12: “Goldeneye” versus the New Orleans Saints
- source
- Carolina Panthers
Week 13: “Mario Kart” versus the Washington Redskins
- source
- Carolina Panthers
Week 14: “Pac-Man” versus the Atlanta Falcons
- source
- Carolina Panthers
Week 15: “Sonic the Hedgehog” versus the Seattle Seahawks
- source
- Carolina Panthers
Week 16: “Words with Friends” versus the Indianapolis Colts
- source
- Carolina Panthers
Week 17: “Mortal Kombat II” versus the New Orleans Saints
- source
- Carolina Panthers
The NFL Season will officially kick-off on September 5; tickets for the Panthers are available now.
- source
- Carolina Panthers