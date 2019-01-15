Instagram influencer Caroline Calloway’s fans say her plans for a $165 seminar were ‘over her head’

caption Caroline Calloway. source Caroline Calloway/Instagram

Instagram influencer Caroline Calloway cancelled her $165 creativity workshops after a thread chronicling her broken promises went viral.

While detractors called Calloway a scammer, fans INSIDER spoke to still have some faith in her.

They think she was just “over her head” in planning an ambitious tour, but wasn’t trying to trick them. Everyone who purchased tickets was refunded, according to Eventbrite.

Calloway has backed out of other projects before, like when she chose not to write her memoir after receiving a $500,000 book deal for it.

Still, fans are upset Calloway didn’t listen to her fans and only cancelled the tour when criticism of it went viral.

On Monday, 27-year-old Instagram influencer Caroline Calloway cancelled her planned tour of $165 “creativity workshops” across the United States and Europe.

The fallout came after a viral thread that chronicled Calloway retreating from her promises. At first, they were to be four-hour seminars about creativity, with a lunch break of a salad that she would make herself. Her promises slowly shrunk, partially becoming a meet-and-greet, and she asked attendees to bring their own food.

The events themselves – and Calloway’s cancellations – led to mixed responses among her legion of followers, who refer to themselves as #adventurefam. To the fans INSIDER spoke to, it was a moment of disillusionment. For weeks, they said, Calloway wasn’t forthcoming about her inability to pull off what she promised.

At the same time, though, many fans were confident that she wasn’t the scammer detractors believed her to be. A 19-year-old fan living in New York City who attended one of Caroline’s seminars told INSIDER that she was simply “over her head,”

“I don’t think Caroline is a scammer at all,” the fan, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, told INSIDER. “In over her head? Absolutely. She wanted to make an event that was really, truly excellent and just didn’t know how to deliver.”

Calloway has a more personal touch than other influencers

Calloway has a unique place in the pantheon of Instagram influencers. With a little less than a million fans, she has a sizable following. But instead of pining after glamorous travel shots, her fans pore over her confessional posts with captions that run hundreds of words long. Her aesthetic is much more like an unguarded old-school blogger rather than a jetsetting model. Many of her fans say reading her Instagram feed feels like reading a novel.

It’s that personal connection that made fans want to attend her events in the first place. The advertised events promised a deeply personal touch: “I can teach you how to begin listening to that genuine voice inside of you – the voice we all have – and how to act upon that inner guidance,” she wrote in the event’s description.

One fan, Abigail Hope, pulled out of Calloway’s San Francisco event after seeing that she reneged on her promises. She wrote an open letter calling her out. Hope told INSIDER that she first started following Calloway because her posts were so personal.

“I enjoyed her prose and her openness in the beginning. It felt authentic that she so willing to share the good AND the bad in more than just an image,” Hope told INSIDER. “I appreciated her vulnerability in her heartbreak and was drawn to her in some weird way I couldn’t exactly explain. … Maybe the same kind of ordinary syndrome Taylor Swift rose upon? It feels very vain and sad to think of now.”

The event just wasn’t what Calloway promised

Two people who attended Calloway’s first event, held on Saturday in Brooklyn with around 50 attendees, told INSIDER that Calloway had ambitious plans for it, but that it was poorly planned.

It started, they said, with a meet-and-greet featuring coffee, tea, and sponsored oat milk, before launching into a couple of lessons with practical advice about creativity. After the salad lunch (“It had kale, arugula, some lettuce combo, roasted eggplant, hummus, and this homemade caesar type dressing she made” and was “good,” one attendee said), she discusses career advice and dealing with mental health issues before taking selfies with everyone.

“Overall, it was a fun day. I wouldn’t pay $165 to do it again. However, Caroline was energetic, kind, and cared a lot about how the event was going the whole time,” the 19-year-old attendee told INSIDER.

At the event, Calloway provided coffee, tea, and oat milk sponsored by the brand Rude Health, which Calloway asked attendees to tag in their Instagram posts from the event. A 21-year-old woman from New York who spoke to INSIDER on the condition of anonymity said she didn’t mind.

“The oat milk company [sponsored] a few girls at the workshop, so Caroline asked that we pay it forward,” she said. “I didn’t think it was crazy and was actually kind of glad she admitted it was given to us. Nothing was forced, but she was transparent about it and encouraged the same from us.”

Everyone who attended a workshop was refunded as Calloway promised, an Eventbrite spokesperson told INSIDER.

The whole fiasco left fans disillusioned

While none of the attendees walked away thinking Calloway was a scammer, all of the ones INSIDER spoke to walked away disappointed they didn’t get more out of it. They didn’t think the advice they received would help their aspirations to work as an author or influencer, and believed Calloway needed to get her act together.

“She also seems like she still has a lot of growing up to do,” the 21-year-old attendee told INSIDER. “If she’s able to get a better handle on herself and practice more self-discipline I actually think she could be a great writer.”

Calloway’s fans have had their hopes dashed before. In 2015, she signed a reported $500,000 book deal for a memoir – but then decided not to write it. She’s still reportedly trying to pay back her reported advance of more than $160,000. After disappointing fans by not giving them the book they wanted, this was her chance to redeem herself. She blew it.

“She gets overzealous and enjoys the validation and excitement she gets from fans fawning over the chance to get to meet her and publishers offering her hundreds of thousands of dollars for a book she never wrote,” the 21-year-old fan told INSIDER. “This excitement causes her to forget all the planning and logistics and hard work that it takes to get things done.”

Calloway’s Instagram presence has inspired “stan” accounts – around a dozen Instagram accounts with names like “callowayslay” and “queen.calloway” that follow her every move and save her Instagram stories for posterity. These are some of her most dedicated fans. And even for them, their confidence in Calloway cracked.

To the person who runs calloway.slay, it was disappointing to see Calloway cancel her tour and address issues with it only when the controversies around it went public, rather than listening to fans.

“I can delete this account and walk away but the time and energy lost is something I’m not sure any of us can ever get back,” they wrote.

Others are more accepting of Calloway’s apology. If PewDiePie and Logan Paul can still be famous, queen.calloway wrote, then it’s only fair for Calloway to be forgiven as well.

“Caroline has never falsely advertised anything,” they wrote. “She is yet a 27 year old woman who has had one hell of a journey and has business acumen to at least create a career from her personality and create the most amazing [brand] ever.

But there was one thing every fan could agree on: Calloway’s issue was cognitive dissonance. She didn’t understand that among her thousands of fans were people who sincerely trusted her to deliver.

“My gut says she may have started out with good intentions but I find it very hard to believe that she was blissfully unaware of just how willing thousands of us were to attend her workshops,” Hope said. “I genuinely think she still doesn’t understand nor care about how many people she’s affected.”