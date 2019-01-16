An Instagram influencer is ‘un-canceling’ her $165 creativity workshops despite people calling them a Fyre Festival-like scam

- source
- Caroline Calloway/Instagram
- Caroline Calloway, an Instagram influencer with around a million followers, says she’s ‘uncanceled’ her “Creativity Workshop” tour.
- She canceled them earlier this week after critics called the events a “scam.”
- Calloway retreated on her promised plans for the events, turning them from intensive four-hour seminars with a lunch she’d personally create to partial meet-and-greets with people bringing their own food.
- People who attended the events told INSIDER she was “in over her head.”
- Calloway blamed her “haters” for making her think she should cancel her tour in the first place.
Instagram influencer Caroline Calloway said she is “un-canceling” her planned “Creativity Workshop” tour after cutting it short earlier this week.
In an Instagram story post announcing the tour reboot, Calloway said Wednesday that she won’t buckle to her critics, and that people who don’t value her workshops shouldn’t buy tickets.
“I canceled my tour because I was frightened and feeling worthless because if you read enough bad things about yourself on the internet you will start to believe they’re true,” she wrote. “You can’t let the people who despise you run your f—ing life.”
Read more: How Caroline Calloway went from Instagram influencer with a $500,000 book deal to the creator of ‘the next Fyre Festival’
Priced at $165 a session, Calloway’s seminars are allegedly designed to teach her fans how to find their creative voices and become influencers themselves. She has just under 1 million followers on Instagram, and has gained a loyal following with deeply personal posts with paragraphs of text about her time at the University of Cambridge, her romantic pursuits, and her current life in New York City.
View this post on Instagram
Something I really love about you guys is that I can take you anywhere. If I go to college, you go, too. If I wreck my hand and need the hospital, we go there as well. I mean, not immediately. First I futz around in Cambridge with a limp arm for two weeks like a spooky henchman. But then we go there. ~Together~ And if I post a photo of me, high on Valium, staring vacantly into the distance, and follow it up with ANOTHER photo of me doing the same, only this time on Adderall, you roll with it like pros. Even though we both know I’m trying self-consciously and too hard be unlike other Instagram blogs—that posting about drugs is so obviously the opposite of cappuccino art and avocado toast it can come off like screaming, “HEY EVERYBODY! LOOK HOW IRREVERENT I CAN BE!” But you let that slide and ride along anyways. Which, as I said, is something I really love about you. But Adderall—much like the stuff I’m going to tell you about my relationship with Oscar—is background info I want you to have but haven’t had a chance to give you until now. You see, I’ve been so busy talking to you like best friends that sometimes I forget that we haven’t known each other forever. For example: My Mom lives on a goat farm. Other example: I don’t have knee-caps. These facts won’t make or break a best-friendship like ours, but they should come up. And do… Except when they don’t because I cut them during revisions, like that time I posted this photo on my Facebook Page and didn’t mention that when it was taken I hadn’t slept in three days. Because Adderall. But this narrator’s getting older! Wiser! More reliable and eager to talk about prescription pills! And so I want to jump way, way back to my first week at Cambridge and cover some basics about Oscar. And why—since you guys have been so lovely—I also promise to relax and stop trying to prove I'm edgy by upping the Insta-ante with drugs. My next photo won’t be a selfie of me melting heroin in a spoon… Or will it? I guess we’ll all just have to keep reading to find out. To Be Continued
She canceled her workshop tour Monday after a viral Twitter thread chronicled her retreating promises for what it would be like.
Critics compared the events to a low-scale Fyre Festival.
At first, it was supposed to be a four-hour seminar that included a salad lunch she’d personally prepare. By the time it debuted, the sessions included an hour-long meet-and-greet and a request for attendees to bring their own food. And instead of teaching everyone how to make an orchid flower crown, she had one that she passed around for selfies.
Read more: An Instagram influencer is canceling her tour after people called her $165 seminar a scam
Everyone who initially purchased a ticket for the tour was refunded, a representative for Eventbrite, which sold tickets for the tour, told INSIDER.
Fans thought the tours fell short of expectations
Calloway successfully hosted two seminars, in Brooklyn and Washington, D.C., before canceling the rest of her tour, though they fell short of what she originally advertised. She said people who attended those events gave “overwhelmingly positive” feedback, though attendees INSIDER spoke to said they were disappointed by their experiences.
View this post on Instagram
Much like Ring Pops and disposable razors, memories deteriorate with use. It’s science. According to a study by Northwestern University, every time we access a memory we tamper with it, editing the past with our feelings in the present. Or to put it like this: the only way to preserve our most precious memories is to forget them. Sometimes I worry that I’ve revisited my first weeks at Cambridge so often that the real story is too damaged to tell with accuracy—that something about the star-struck, devastated, bewildered way I felt when I arrived has been permanently paved over. I know now, for example, that Oscar and I will end up dating. We will spend Valentine’s Day in Paris and weekends at castles and untold hours of our lives watching movies on laptops. Cambridge will not always be a beautiful but hellish maze. I will, eventually, learn the street names; the college names; where to buy falafel at 3 AM (Gardies). I will even become friends with Josh after many upbeat and infrequent lunches in Manhattan. Once—and only once—Josh will say the name Oscar by mistake. “George,” I will correct him quickly. “The royal baby’s name is George.” But in the moment that this photo happened I couldn’t have imagined what was to come. And in fact, at this moment now, it’s hard for me to imagine how this photo felt. During the past week I’ve asked so many friends (spoiler alert: I make friends) what Cambridge was like at first and they all say it was a whirlwind. They cite Bambi-like awe. And sure, I get it. But when I look at this photo I see a staged kind of fun. Where is my jacket? Did I throw it out of frame, but keep the champagne? Why am I looking off into the distance? I had definitely asked for this photo to be taken. What I’m trying to say is that wonder can often run parallel to loneliness. And while the emotional sum of my first weeks at Cambridge would eventually add up to happiness, this photo was probably not the extraordinary moment it looks like. Sneaking past the porters wasn’t actually that hard. Conversation that afternoon with Oscar lulled. Things were real. And they would only get surreal-er. To Be Continued… #adventuregrams
While some fans felt deceived by Calloway not keeping her promises for the tour, many of them felt like Calloway just overreached. For fans, the experience echos Calloway losing her reported $500,000 memoir deal after choosing not to write the book.
“She gets overzealous and enjoys the validation and excitement she gets from fans fawning over the chance to get to meet her and publishers offering her hundreds of thousands of dollars for a book she never wrote,” a 21-year-old fan who attended the Brooklyn event told INSIDER. “This excitement causes her to forget all the planning and logistics and hard work that it takes to get things done.”
Read more: Instagram influencer Caroline Calloway’s fans say her plans for a $165 seminar were ‘over her head’
In an interview with BuzzFeed News, Callway admitted she planned the events poorly, but that she might try doing it again.
“I didn’t plan well because I didn’t know. I would be dumb if I did it again like this,” she said. “I’m glad I tried. And I learned a lot.”
Calloway is blaming her haters
In her new Instagram story, Calloway blamed her critics for letting her tour fall apart.
“I am not going to quit a project that I love with my whole heart and brings me – and others – purpose and joy because of the opinions of other people who, quite frankly, didn’t attend the workshop and were never going to buy a ticket in the first place,” she wrote in partial capslock.
View this post on Instagram
Yes, Instagram. That’s right. Raise your hand if you have ever taken a selfie of yourself crying on a plane with strangers. What’s that you say? Well I’m proud and a little jealous because THIS IS A TERRIBLE AND CRAZY THING TO DO. Professional blogger tip Number 1: Don’t be the crazy selfie-girl that can’t stop weeping. Sure it may ~feel~ like the only responsible and respectful way to break up in this day and age. But that’s because you’re 22 and dumber than rocks. (Rocks!) But maybe we need to start even farther back, with my last day in New York and some better context for my bad choices. After all, no good story ever started with a selfie. To Be Continued
Calloway did not say whether she would change the structure of her workshop or hire staff to help put it together. She said she would give fans who previously purchased tickets priority for buying new ones.
“I’m not doing this to make myself rich,” she wrote. “It’s standard for creators to have ticketed meet and greets. And this is much more than that.”
Calloway didn’t immediately reply to INSIDER’s request for comment.
- Read more:
- An Instagram influencer is canceling her tour after people called her $165 seminar a scam
- How Caroline Calloway went from Instagram influencer with a $500,000 book deal to the creator of ‘the next Fyre Festival’
- Instagram influencer Caroline Calloway’s fans say her plans for a $165 seminar were ‘over her head’
Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.