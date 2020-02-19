Caroline Flack said ‘the truth has been taken out of my hands and used as entertainment’ in a heartbreaking unpublished Instagram post before she died

The family of Caroline Flack, the “Love Island” TV host, shared an unpublished Instagram post she wrote in the weeks before her death by suicide.

Flack’s mother Christine shared the message with her local newspaper in England so her daughter’s “little voice” could be heard.

Christine says advisers had encouraged Flack, who was facing a trial for alleged domestic violence, not to publish the message.

The post, reproduced in full here, describes a sense of helplessness, saying: “I’ve lost my job. My home. My ability to speak. And the truth has been taken out of my hands and used as entertainment.”

Visit Insider’s home page for more stories.

Caroline Flack, the British TV host of “Love Island”, wrote a heartbreaking Instagram post in the weeks before she took her own life, but did not publish it.

The text, which has been released by her family after she was found dead in her flat, speaks of her loss of control as a trial approached in which she was accused of domestic violence.

A lawyer for the Flack family confirmed that the 40-year-old died by suicide.

In the post Flack said that she felt as if “the truth has been taken out of my hands and used as entertainment.” Its full text is included further down in this article.

The message was published Wednesday via the Eastern Daily Press (EDP) newspaper, which covers the Norfolk region of England where Flack grew up.

Speaking to the newspaper, Flack’s mother Christine said: “Carrie sent me this message at the end of January but was told not to post it by advisers but she so wanted to have her little voice heard…

“It was describing how she was feeling and what she had gone through – no more than that. It was not blaming anyone or pointing any fingers.

“We want people to read it and want it to be shared through the EDP who we really trust and always have done.”

Here is its text in full:

“For a lot of people, being arrested for common assault is an extreme way to have some sort of spiritual awakening but for me it’s become the normal.

“I’ve been pressing the snooze button on many stresses in my life – for my whole life. I’ve accepted shame and toxic opinions on my life for over 10 years and yet told myself it’s all part of my job. No complaining.

“The problem with brushing things under the carpet is …. they are still there and one day someone is going to lift that carpet up and all you are going to feel is shame and embarrassment.

“On December the 12th 2019 I was arrested for common assault on my boyfriend …Within 24 hours my whole world and future was swept from under my feet and all the walls that I had taken so long to build around me, collapsed. I am suddenly on a different kind of stage and everyone is watching it happen.

“I have always taken responsibility for what happened that night. Even on the night. But the truth is …. It was an accident.

“I’ve been having some sort of emotional breakdown for a very long time.

“But I am NOT a domestic abuser. We had an argument and an accident happened. An accident. The blood that someone SOLD to a newspaper was MY blood and that was something very sad and very personal.

“The reason I am talking today is because my family can’t take anymore. I’ve lost my job. My home. My ability to speak. And the truth has been taken out of my hands and used as entertainment.

“I can’t spend every day hidden away being told not to say or speak to anyone.

“I’m so sorry to my family for what I have brought upon them and for what my friends have had to go through.

“I’m not thinking about ‘how I’m going to get my career back.’ I’m thinking about how I’m going to get mine and my family’s life back.

“I can’t say anymore than that.”

The EDP described the message as being meant “for social media” and did not specify a platform. According to Sky News, it was meant to be published on Instagram, where Flack’s account has around 2.7 million followers.