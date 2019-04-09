A South Carolina college student collapsed and died while at a fraternity event with her boyfriend

caption A general view of Hilton Head Island. source iStock/Sean Pavone

Caroline Smith, a 20-year-old sophomore at Furman University, collapsed and died at a fraternity event in in Hilton Head, South Carolina, early Saturday morning.

Smith, from Atlanta, Georgia, was talking to her boyfriend in a backroom of the venue when said she wasn’t feeling well and collapsed, according a report from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Smith’s boyfriend performed CPR, but paramedics declared her dead when they arrived on scene.

Guests at the event said drugs were not involved but told police that people had been drinking alcohol.

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Maj. Bob Bromage told CBS 17 that Smith’s death is under investigation.

An autopsy was performed by the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston on Monday, but the report has not yet been released.

Vince Moore, Furman University director of media relations, told the Island Packet that Kappa Alpha fraternity had a spring formal scheduled for Saturday night in Hilton Head. It was canceled after Smith’s death.

He said Friday’s event “was not an official part of the formal.”

Furman University released a statement following Smith’s death, saying she was a history and communications major and a member of the Kappa Delta sorority.

“The university extends its most heartfelt condolences to Caroline’s family and her friends. I hope all of you will do the same during this time of profound sorrow,” Furman President Elizabeth Davis said in the statement.