Justin Bieber still thinks he could take Tom Cruise in a fight: ‘He’s not the guy you see in movies’

Justin Bieber hasn’t backed down from his challenge to fight Tom Cruise.

While Bieber initially admitted on James Corden’s “Carpool Karaoke” segment that he was “just being stupid,” he later thought a real fight with the Hollywood star would “actually be pretty funny.”

Corden wasn’t convinced, and said the 58-year-old was in not only in “phenomenal shape” but “does movies like ‘Mission Impossible’ and literally makes it possible.”

“I’m dangerous. My agility is insane. I don’t think you understand the mind control that I have! My mind control is another specimen. I’m different. I’m the Conner McGregor of entertainment. This is a fact!” Bieber said defending himself.

Back in June 2019, Bieber challenged Cruise on Twitter to a fight in the UFC octagon. Cruise did not respond at all.

The “Yummy” singer told James Corden on his “Carpool Karaoke” segment that Cruise was “not the guy you see in the movies.”

He added that the talk show host was simply “mesmerized by the character’s he played” after Corden said Cruise “does movies like ‘Mission Impossible’ and literally makes it possible.”

During Bieber’s third appearance on the popular segment, Corden questioned the 25-year-old about his “perplexing” decision to challenge the 57-year-old Hollywood actor to a fight last year.

Justin Bieber laughed the question off, admitting he was “just being stupid,” but then said the hype around a potential Cruise/Bieber fight seemed funny.

“Then people were like, ‘I wanna see this happen.’ And I was like, ‘You know what? That could actually be funny. I would have done it,” Bieber said.

However, Corden didn’t hold back from revealing who he thought would win in the ring.

“I don’t think it would be much fun for you […] I think if you and Tom Cruise have a fight, I’d back Tom every day of the week,” Corden said.

Bieber then dismissed Corden’s claims and used the opportunity to take another swipe at the “Mission Impossible” star.

“Absolutely not. I’m trying not to let my ego get in the way, but there’s absolutely no way,” Bieber said.

Corden defended Cruise by saying he’s in “phenomenal shape,” to which Bieber said, “phenomenal shape doesn’t mean he’s a good fighter.

“I’m dangerous. My agility is insane. I don’t think you understand the mind control that I have! My mind control is another specimen. I’m different. I’m the Conner McGregor of entertainment. This is a fact!” Bieber said.

Back in July 2019, Bieber randomly challenged Cruise to fight him on Twitter and said if he refused it, the actor would “never live it down.”

I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you dont take this fight your scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight? @danawhite ? — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 10, 2019

Following his viral post, UFC fighter Conor McGregor also said he’d fight another Hollywood star – Mark Wahlberg – on the same night.

Shortly after his’s tweet, Bieber admitted to TMZ: “Tom would whoop my ass.”

Cruise’s “Top Gun: Maverick” costar Miles Teller later said on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” that Bieber’s call to action didn’t really register “on Tom’s radar.”

Watch the full “Carpool Karaoke” segment below:

