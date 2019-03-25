24 of Carrie Bradshaw’s wildest and most questionable outfits on ‘Sex and the City’

- source
- HBO
- Carrie Bradshaw, portrayed by Sarah Jessica Parker, was the resident fashionista on HBO’s hit show “Sex and the City.”
- She is equally known for her trendy looks as she is for her wacky ones.
- Here are 24 of her weirdest looks.
If there was one TV character whose legacy is inextricably linked to her clothing, it’s Carrie Bradshaw.
During her six-year run on “Sex and the City,” Sarah Jessica Parker’s on-screen persona was cemented as a style icon and fashion risk-taker, from that timeless tutu in the show’s opening sequence to her $50,000 karaoke outfit in the second film.
But as any fashionista knows, not every risk pays off – and Carrie is no exception.
Here are 24 of her wackiest, weirdest, and most baffling looks.
When she paired an ’80s prom dress with an Hermès headscarf.
- source
- HBO
Many of Carrie’s stylistic decisions involve questionable headgear, but this placement of a Hermès headscarf is one of her worst. And then, never one for minimalism, Carrie threw in a random boutonniere and an impossibly ruched dress for good measure.
When she wore a newsboy cap and with a two-tone knit romper.
- source
- HBO
Though it initially appears Carrie has donned short shorts and a tube top (underneath a long jacket worthy of “The Matrix”), the centerpiece of this bizarre outfit is actually a knit romper.
When her skirt included an inexplicable tail.
- source
- HBO
From the front, Carrie’s button-down-and-skirt combo is simple and chic, but when she turns around, some kind of tail is revealed.
When she basically wore a bird on her head to get married.
- source
- Warner Bros.
Carrie’s first wedding look was beautiful and elegant. But then she added blue bird feathers as an accessory to the side of her head, for some reason.
When she wore a newspaper as a dress.
- source
- HBO
While this Dior dress – which actually made two separate appearances in the show – is definitely classic Carrie, that doesn’t make it any less strange.
When she wore a bandeau bra to “the event of the season” in the Hamptons.
- source
- HBO
Considering the event was “a big hoedown full of cowboys and caviar,” in Carrie’s words, her hat is excusable. But why she decided to attend the party in a bandeau bra, long skirt, and rainbow armband is inexplicable.
When she wore this weirdly fancy hat on a casual date.
- source
- HBO
In fact, Carrie’s then-boyfriend Jack Berger poked fun at the accessory.
When she wore this unfortunate bucket hat.
- source
- HBO
The outfit also included a white tank top and blue-and-purple blazer.
When she wore a tie over her slinky black dress.
- source
- Warner Bros.
The addition of the tie is simply baffling, especially considering she wore this outfit to eat dinner at home.
When she carried an umbrella when it wasn’t raining.
- source
- HBO
It was a sunny day, and yet Carrie apparently insisted on bringing an umbrella to complete her look.
When she wore knee-high rainbow socks.
- source
- HBO
The socks were both loud and unnecessary.
When she layered cargo shorts over her bathing suit.
- source
- HBO
In another episode, she pairs men’s board shorts with a bikini top.
When she wore a dress that resembles multiple bandanas stitched together.
- source
- HBO
Carrie’s multicolor dress is confusing enough on its own – but she took it to the next level with a cowboy hat and some kind of holey shawl.
When she wore this pinstripe mess.
- source
- HBO
Only Carrie could pull off this attempt at business casual.
When she couldn’t have possibly worn more pearls.
- source
- HBO
You can also spot Carrie’s first engagement ring hanging around her neck.
When she wore a belt around her bare waist.
- source
- HBO
Even without the belt, this lime-green-and-pale-pink outfit is a lot to take in.
When she paired a Dior t-shirt with a massive skirt.
- source
- Warner Bros.
The individual pieces of this outfit were probably not meant to go together.
When she paired purple sunglasses with a silk headscarf.
- source
- HBO
This look would only be acceptable in a ’90s music video.
When she couldn’t get enough of stripes.
- source
- HBO
This monochromatic look is made even more chaotic by the flat cap on top.
When her shirt looked like it had been shredded.
- source
- Warner Bros.
Clothing slits may be trendy, but perhaps not like this.
When it must have been laundry day.
- source
- HBO
Not only did Carrie pair tie-dye leggings with a multicolor top, she topped off the look with a blue bandana and questionable earrings.
When she put a cloud around her dress.
- source
- HBO
Carrie took the asymmetrical dress trend to the next level.