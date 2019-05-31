Carrie Lam to Deliver Keynote at Asian University for Women Fundraising Gala Supporting a New Generation of Female Change-makers

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 31 May 2019 – On Tuesday, 11 June, the Asian University for Women (AUW) Hong Kong Support Foundation will host its third annual fundraising benefit in support of AUW, a liberal arts university in Chittagong, Bangladesh. The university is unique as it provides full scholarships to women from marginalized communities in Asia, including garment factory workers, women from high-conflict zones and Rohingya refugees. AUW graduates go on to become leaders in their home communities, igniting meaningful and systemic change in the corners of the world that need it most.

More than 400 guests are expected to attend the “Faces of Change” benefit presented by title sponsor Lancôme and event sponsor Marriott International at the JW Marriott Hotel Hong Kong. The Chief Executive of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Mrs Carrie Lam, will deliver the keynote address, and Guneet Monga, Executive Producer of the 2019 Academy Award Winning documentary “Period. End of Sentence” will share the powerful story behind the making of the short film. Other notable speakers will include Weijian Shan, Pansy Ho and Ronnie Chan.

AUW graduates from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Cambodia, India, Pakistan, Palestine, Nepal and Vietnam will share their stories of transformation sparked by an opportunity at AUW. The Founder of AUW Kamal Ahmad will also be in attendance to share his gratitude with the Hong Kong community for their generous support over the years.

The evening will entail a live auction presided by Christie’s Jonathan Stone with lots including a variety of experiences such as a trip to Kuala Lumpur to have lunch with social activist Marina Mahathir, an internship with Nobel Peace Laureate Tawakkol Karman at her Foundation in Istanbul, a cultural excursion in Bhutan led by AUW graduates and more. The event will be emceed by Mallika Kapur of Bloomberg Live, who is also the author of the newly released book “Changemakers: Twenty Women Transforming Bollywood from Behind the Scenes” and a Director of the AUW Hong Kong Support Foundation Board.

Corporate sponsors include Advantage Partners, AIA, Bloomberg, Citi, DFS, Debevoise & Plimpton, FleishmanHillard, Mayer Brown, Point72, Simpson Thacher & Bartlett and more. There are on a few tables left — visit the AUW website to learn more, or download the 2019 Event Partnership Prospectus to secure your table today. All funds raised will go directly to scholarship support for young women around the Asia and the Middle East who could otherwise never access a tertiary education due to cultural and financial barriers.

About Asian University for Women (AUW)

Recruiting from 17 countries in Asia and the Middle East, AUW seeks out high-potential young women from communities with few opportunities for advancement, and provides them with the academic, professional, and financial support required to earn their bachelor’s degrees and to take on change-making roles. Since opening its doors in 2008, AUW has graduated five classes totaling more than 700 women. Currently, almost 800 students study at AUW; the vast majority of AUW students are first in their family to attend university, and virtually all receive full financial aid. About 80% of AUW graduates pursue employment in their home countries immediately after graduation while the remaining 20% attend graduate school internationally. Former AUW students have pursued graduate studies at a range of institutions including Oxford, Stanford, Columbia, Brandeis, and Ewha (South Korea). Graduates have gone into careers with organizations such as Chemists without Borders, Room to Read, Teach for Nepal, Accenture, Chevron Bangladesh, UNIQLO, and Democracy International.

To learn more about Asian University for Women, please visit http://asian-university.org/