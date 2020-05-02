Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds have named their baby boy Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson

caption Carrie Symonds and Boris Johnson. source Getty

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds’ baby son’s name has been announced.

The newborn has been named Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson.

The UK Prime Minister’s fiancée gave birth in a London hospital on Wednesday morning.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his fiancée Carrie Symonds have named their newborn son Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson.

A spokesperson for the Johnson said on Wednesday that the couple had given birth to a “healthy baby boy at a London hospital earlier this morning,” as Business Insider previously reported.

The baby had reportedly not been due until the summer, but both mother and baby were said to be “doing very well.”

Symonds, 32, and Johnson, 55, announced their engagement and the pregnancy at the same time in February 2020.

Johnson’s spokesperson confirmed that the Prime Minister will not be taking paternity leave until later in the year, instead returning straight to Downing Street as he leads the UK effort to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Wilfred is Johnson’s sixth child.