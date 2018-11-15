Carrie Underwood revealed that she’s expecting a boy

caption Carrie Underwood seemingly revealed she’s having a boy. source Jason Kempin/Getty Images

During an opening bit of the Country Music Association Awards on Wednesday, Carrie Underwood seemed to reveal that she’s expecting a boy.

Co-host Brad Paisley tried to get Underwood to reveal the sex of her baby.

Finally she admitted it’s a “Willie,” seeming to imply she’s having a boy.

The news was then confirmed by People magazine.

Carrie Underwood seemingly revealed that she’s expecting a boy during her hosting gig at the 2018 Country Music Association Awards.

The announcement came during the opening of the show, which Underwood hosted with fellow country star Brad Paisley. He recalled back in 2014 when he accidentally revealed she was having a boy with husband Mike Fisher.

“Hey, you remember last time when I accidentally revealed the gender of your baby?” Paisley asked Underwood. “Tonight, we’re going to reveal something even more exciting. Who the father is. Mike, we’re all rooting for you, buddy. What’s your gut feeling, here, Carrie?”

“I like Mike’s chances,” she joked.

caption This is her second child. source Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Paisley kept pressing asking Underwood “Johnny or June?” “Tim or Faith?” “George or Tammy?” And then “Waylon or Willie?”

Finally Underwood yelled out “Oh my gosh – Willie, it’s a Willie ok!?” implying she was having a boy.

Paisley seemed excited exclaiming “#Carrieboy!”

Underwood’s rep then apparently confirmed the news to People magazine.

Underwood and Fisher also have a son 3-year-old son Isaiah.

You can watch the full clip below: