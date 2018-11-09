Carrie Underwood says the stitches from her accident made it ‘physically impossible’ to sing

caption Carrie Underwood attends the 2018 CMT Artists of The Year. source Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Carrie Underwood was concerned her voice would be different after a fall left her with 40 stitches in her face, including in and around her mouth.

She told Vulture that it was “impossible” to sing for a time.

Carrie Underwood was worried her voice would be different after a fall left her with 40 stitches in her face.

In an interview with Vulture, the 35-year-old singer spoke about going into the studio to record her newest album, “Cry Pretty,” after the accident and the concerns she had with her voice.

“I had wanted to be in the studio sooner than I was, actually recording these songs, but I had stitches inside my mouth, outside my mouth. It was physically impossible,” she said. “Going into the studio for the first time, it was a mind game: ‘Do I sound the same? Is my diction the same? Does my mouth move the same as it did before?'”

The country singer said she would turn to writer and producer David Garcia in the studio and ask for his thoughts because she was worried.

“I felt like the differences were more in my head than they were in anybody else’s that would listen to the things I was doing,” she said. “I would sing something and then look at David and be like, ‘Did that all come out clearly?’ My m’s and b’s and p’s were kind of the issue.”

The “American Idol” winner broke her wrist and got 40 stitches in her face after tripping on the steps of her home in November 2017.

Read more: Carrie Underwood just posted a photo after the accident that left 40 stitches in her face – and you wouldn’t even know she’d been hurt

“Plain and simple, it was just kind of a freak accident,” Underwood said on NBC’s “Today” show. “I just fell. I just tripped taking my dogs out to do their business. It could happen to anybody.”

Underwood told Vulture that she understands her voice is going to change regardless.

“Things change just as you get older; your muscles change,” she says. “I kind of expect I’m not always going to sound like I’m 22 coming off of ‘American Idol.’ Hopefully I get better.”

Read her full interview with Vulture here.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.