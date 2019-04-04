17 photos that show how Carrie Underwood’s style has evolved through the years

caption Carrie Underwood has worn a lot of different styles throughout the years. source SGranitz/WireImage/Getty/Jason LaVeris / Contributor/Getty/Jason Kempin/Getty

Carrie Underwood is a singer who first gained fame when she won “American Idol” in 2005.

Throughout the years, Carrie Underwood has been photographed in many different gowns and outfits.

Underwood has worn many light-colored dresses and a variety of colorful gowns over the years.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.

Back in 2005, Carrie Underwood became a household name when she won over judges and viewers on “American Idol.” During her time on the show, the singer favored big, curly hair, sparkly clothing, and jeans.

Over the years, Underwood’s fashion choices have changed quite a bit although she’s continued to add plenty of sparkle to her ensembles.

From ripped jeans to elegant gowns, here’s how Carrie Underwood’s style has evolved over the years.

Underwood got her big break on “American Idol” in 2005.

caption Carrie Underwood wore statement earrings with her look. source SGranitz/WireImage/Getty

To celebrate her “American Idol” win against fellow finalist Bo Bice, the country artist wore a floor-length, leopard-print maxi dress that had colorful adornments.

In 2005, she donned jeans and a bejeweled top with trumpet sleeves for her Country Music Association Awards performance.

caption She paired her jeans with knee-high boots. source Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic for Country Music Association/Getty

Underwood performed her single “Jesus Take The Wheel,” during the show.

Underwood kept her look simple at the 2006 American Music Awards.

caption She paired her dress with open-toe shoes. source Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

In the wake of the success of her debut album, “Some Hearts,” Underwood attended the American Music Awards in a ruffled, cream-colored strapless dress and white sandals.

Underwood took home the award for female vocalist of the year at the 2006 Country Music Association Awards.

caption Her dress was covered in diamonds. source Stephen Lovekin/WireImage/Getty

The songstress wore a gown that was made by Kwiat Diamonds and David Rodriguez. Featuring approximately 800 diamonds, the dress was worth $850,000 and was later auctioned off for charity, according to CMT News.

In December 2007, Underwood wore a colorful dress to a Condé Nast event.

caption She wore her hair in an elegant up-do. source Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty

At the event, Underwood wore her hair in a sleek chignon and she donned a red gown that had a plunging neckline and a metallic belt.

In 2008, the “Before He Cheats” hitmaker hosted the Country Music Association Awards alongside Brad Paisley.

caption She paired her dress with a simple clutch. source Tony R. Phipps/FilmMagic/Getty

On the red carpet, Underwood wore a canary-yellow gown that had a bejeweled belt.

The star’s outfit at the 2009 American Music Awards was a departure from her typical red-carpet look.

caption Carrie Underwood wore a minidress to the award show. source Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic/Getty

At the 2009 event, Underwood had a chin-length blowout and she wore a one-shoulder metallic minidress with a bejeweled belt.

The “Cowboy Casanova” hitmaker wore a colorful gown to the first-ever American Country Awards.

caption Carrie Underwood paired her red gown with nude heels. source Ethan Miller/Getty

At the awards show, which aired on December 6, 2010, a red-clad Underwood took home six wins, including artist of the year, album of the year, and single of the year.

Underwood hosted the 2011 Country Music Association Awards awards in an eye-catching dress that had a tulle detail.

caption The songstress was the host of this award ceremony. source Rick Diamond / Staff/Getty

Underwood showed off several outfit changes while hosting the 2011 Country Music Association Awards awards. Her other looks from that night included a floor-length, tie-dye gown as well as a one-shoulder, ruffled minidress.

Underwood debuted a noticeably edgier look while making a guest appearance on “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon” on November 8, 2012.

caption Carrie Underwood wore all black to the show. source Lloyd Bishop/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

She paired black shorts with intricate black tights and a black jacket for her interview with Jimmy Fallon and her live musical performance.

The star wore lots of sequins to the American Music Awards in 2012.

caption She paired her dress with a simple clutch. source Albert L. Ortega/WireImage/Getty

Underwood won favorite country album for “Blown Away” that night.

Read More: Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher have been together for over a decade – here’s a timeline of their relationship

At the 2013 Academy of Country Music Awards, Underwood traded in her trademark sparkling dresses for a floral-print, floor-length gown.

caption In the past, Underwood had not worn many floral gowns on the red carpet. source Frazer Harrison/ACMA2013 / Contributor/Getty

Later in the evening, she changed into a black dress and performed her song “Two Black Cadillacs.”

At the 2013 Country Music Association Awards, the star wore a sparkling gown.

caption The dress had a sheer skirt. source Sara Kauss / Contributor/Getty

Featuring sheer panels and plenty of intricate beading, the light-colored dress had a lot of sparkles.

The singer gave chartreuse a whirl at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards.

caption Once again, Underwood wore a dress that had a sparkly element. source Kevin Mazur/Billboard Awards 2014 / Contributor/Getty

She paired her brightly colored Oriett Domenech gown with a voluminous updo and silver accessories. That evening, Underwood performed “Somethin’ Bad” with Miranda Lambert and took home the fan-voted milestone award.

Underwood performed her single “Heartbeat” and snagged the award for best female country artist at the 2015 American Music Awards.

caption Carrie Underwood’s dress had a sparkling cape. source Jason LaVeris / Contributor/Getty

Before her performance, the star started off the evening in a delicate blush cape dress from Elie Madi. Featuring crystal embellishments and iridescent fabric, the gown was a show-stopping way to make an entrance.

In January 2017, Underwood attended the Golden Globes in a pink gown designed by Iris Serban.

caption She kept her accessories quite minimal. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In an interview with ET Online, the star revealed that she hadn’t tried on this pink number – which featured daring flower adornments around the neckline – until the night before the big event.

Underwood told the publication that she loved the color of her dress, adding “I love that there’s a lot of interesting things going on with it. [It’s] still very elegant and feminine.”

In November 2018, Carrie Underwood wore a floral dress to the Country Music Association Awards.

caption Carrie Underwood has two children. source Jason Kempin/Getty

At the time the photo was taken, the singer was pregnant with her second child. While co-hosting the award show with Brad Paisley, she revealed she was expecting a baby boy. She and her husband Mike Fisher welcomed him earlier this year.