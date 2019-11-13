Carrie Underwood serenaded unsuspecting customers at a boot shop in Nashville, and their reactions were priceless

- source
- Carrie Underwood popped up at a boot store in Tennessee called Nashville Cowboy to serenade unsuspecting customers for the latest “Undercover Sing” segment on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”
- The 36-year-old singer and cohost of the 53rd CMA Awards stood behind a curtain and spied on shoppers as they browsed the shop.
- She went on to sing “Before He Cheats” and “These Boots Are Made for Walkin,'” replacing the lyrics with information about the shoppers.
- After Underwood appeared, one person said “no way” and added: “Is it really you? You made my day.”
- Watch the video below.
