Carrie Underwood’s trainer makes her sing on the treadmill so she doesn’t get winded on stage

caption Erin Oprea is a Marine Corps veteran. source Ryan Sims

Personal trainer Erin Oprea, who works with country singers including Carrie Underwood, told Insider she makes them sing on the treadmill to work on their cardio and breath control.

Oprea, a Marine Corps veteran who’s promoting her new workout app, prefers simple body-weight exercises over fancy machines.

She also takes a straightforward approach to nutrition, emphasizing complex carbohydrates and sufficient protein.

The next time your favorite country music star hits a high note at a live show in the middle of dance routine, you may have Erin Oprea to thank. The celebrity personal trainer is known for her work with big-name clients like Kacey Musgraves, Carrie Underwood, and Maren Morris.

The secret to keeping those Nashville pipes in top condition? Making her clients sing during cardio, Oprea told Insider during an interview to promote her new at-home fitness app, “Pretty Muscles.”

“The No. 1 thing I have to get them ready for is to be able to sing on stage and dance and move around. I tell them to run and sing, jump rope, and sing,” she said. “They look at me funny, but when you’re on the stage dancing around, it really helps you be prepared for that and not get winded.”

But you don’t have to be a country star to get in shape like you are. In fact, Oprea said she caters to newbies. “My goal with the app is to change people’s mindset. I want them to realize fitness can be fun,” she said.

Here, Oprea shares some of her top fitness and nutrition tricks for celebrities and commoners alike.

caption Carrie Underwood performed at the 2019 CMT Music Awards. source Erika Goldring/Getty Images for CMT

Oprea says body-weight exercises work best

A Marine Corps veteran, Oprea said she relies heavily on principles of “functional fitness,” or body-weight exercises and other simple movements that don’t require fancy equipment.

Her app, for example, emphasizes basic movements like lunges, squats, pushups, planks, and crunches, but with variations and modifications to offer a full-body burn to people regardless of their fitness level. The movements are accompanied by videos and instruction from Oprea, who demonstrates the correct form and offers advice on how to achieve it.

The app is about “learning perfect form and learning how to listen to your body and do the correct number [of reps] for yourself,” said Oprea, whose app gets its name from a catchphrase Oprea has been saying for years. “Every day just try to get a little bit stronger.”

caption Complex carbs like granola and healthy fats like those in avocados are central to Oprea’s diet advice. source Alexander Spatari/Getty

Oprea isn’t a fan of fad diets like keto and fasting

Oprea, who is also promoting protein brand Dynamize’s social media contest that will award a cash prize and strategy session to an independently-owned gym, prefers to stick to basic principles of healthy eating like incorporating a variety of foods, and getting plenty of complex carbohydrates along with enough protein and moderate healthy fats.

In her app, for instance, she includes nutritional guidance, meal plans, and recipe ideas like slow-cooker butternut squash pulled pork tacos. It also includes philosophies from Oprea’s 2016 book, “The 4 x 4 Diet: 4 Key Foods, 4-Minute Workouts, Four Weeks to the Body You Want,” including limiting four common diet roadblocks: sugar, starch, sodium, and alcohol.

Oprea’s motto is simple: “You cannot out-train a bad diet, so you have to eat clean to get lean and work out to get strong. There’s no magic to it.”

