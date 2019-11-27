The 14 cars Americans drive past 200,000 miles the most proves how much Americans love SUVs

caption Toyota Sequoia. source Toyota

Automotive research firm iSeeCars.com has compiled a list of 14 cars that are the most likely to last over 200,000 miles.

The list includes mostly full-size SUVs and is topped by the Toyota Sequoia.

Full-size SUVs are the most likely to reach at least 200,000 miles, according to a new study by automotive research firm iSeeCars.com.

The study says only 0.8% of cars driven reach 200,000 miles, but the 14 models on the list all have at least 2.2% of its cars reach the six-digit mileage.

“With the right maintenance and care, today’s vehicles have the potential to reach 200,000 miles,” iSeeCars CEO Phong Ly said in a statement. “While large SUVs and pickup trucks appear most often on the list, those looking for sedans and minivans can also find a vehicle that is proven to be a high-mileage hauler.”

Toyota and General Motors cars both respectively appear on the list six times.

“Toyotas are known for their reliability, and our findings show that these capable family haulers are able to go the distance for their owners,” Ly said.

Ly also predicts that GM cars frequent the list because they all “share the same platform and many of the same parts, which could explain why these popular family vehicles have similar track records for lasting at least 200,000 miles.”

iSeeCars analyzed over 13.8 million cars sold in 2018 and calculated the number of models that achieved over 200,000 miles. Keep scrolling to see which cars made the coveted list:

14. Lincoln Navigator: 2.2%

source Lincoln

The Navigator is the only luxury car on the list.

13. Honda Odyssey: 2.5%

source Honda

This is the only minivan on the list, which Ly claims offers more cargo space and better gas mileage than SUVs.

“Minivans are an ideal option for families who want extra cargo room and seating, but don’t require a vehicle that performs like a truck,” Ly said.

12. Toyota Avalon: 2.5%

source Toyota

The Avalon is the only sedan on the list.

“The Avalon provides a spacious interior and serves as a capable and comfortable alternative for those who want a reliable family hauler but don’t require the expansive cargo space of a large SUV or minivan,” Ly said.

11. Toyota Tundra: 2.6%

source Toyota Tundra

10. Toyota Tacoma: 2.6%

source Toyota

Ly described the Tacoma and Tundra as “indestructible.”

9. GMC Yukon: 2.8%

source General Motors

8. Honda Ridgeline: 3.0%

source Honda

“The Honda Ridgeline’s unibody design gives it the function of a pickup truck with the handling and comfort of a crossover SUV while achieving the reliability ratings characteristic of the Honda brand,” Ly said.”

7: Toyota Highlander Hybrid: 3.1%

source Toyota

Ly claims the Highlander Hybrid is a more fuel-efficient alternative to “traditional gas-guzzling family vehicles.”

6. Chevrolet Tahoe: 3.8%

source Chevrolet

5. Toyota 4Runner: 3.9%

source Toyota

4. GMC Yukon XL: 4.0%

source GM

3. Ford Expedition: 5.0%

source Ford Media

2. Chevrolet Suburban: 5.0%

source Chevrolet Media

1. Toyota Sequoia: 7.4%

source Toyota

The Sequoia is over nine times as likely to reach 200,000 miles than the average vehicle. The study claims this is because the popular family full-size SUV is driven for “excessive family hauling and road trips.”