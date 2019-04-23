20 car brands with the longest warranties

caption A 2018 Kia Stinger GT2. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, most American motorists put 13,476 miles onto their car’s odometer each year. So if you settled for a car with a 36,000-mile warranty, your coverage will run out in just over two and a half years, leaving you holding the bag when the need for repairs arises.

Buying a car with an extra long warranty can help save you money in maintenance costs and can help you make more money when you re-sell the car later, a car being more desirable when still covered by the manufacturer’s guarantee.

Read more: The 24 coolest cars at the 2019 New York Auto Show.

Many new cars these days have a three-year, 36,000-mile warranty, but with a bit of shopping around, you can find a few warranties that are more than three times as generous in terms of years and nearly three times as generous in terms of mileage. Generally, premium brands tend to offer longer warranties. However, there are a few mass-market automakers with offerings that are even better than the luxury brands.

Here’s a closer look at car brands with the longest warranties:

Tesla: 4 years, 50,000 miles.

source Tesla

On its face, Tesla’s warranty isn’t all that generous. Four years and 50,000 miles is pretty common for comprehensive coverage, but the company’s powertrain coverage is exceptional. They offer powertrain warranties covering eight years and unmatched unlimited miles for high-end Model S/X models.

Acura: 4 years, 50,000 miles.

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Honda’s Acura premium brand offers a new vehicle warranty that lasts four-years or 50,000 miles. The brand also offers a six-years or 70,000 powertrain warranty.

Lexus: 4 years, 50,000 miles.

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Like Acura, Toyota’s Lexus premium brand also offers a four-years or 50,000-miles new car warranty along with a six-years or 70,000-mile powertrain warranty.

Audi: 4 years, 50,000 miles.

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Audi’s standard four-years or 50,000-mile new vehicle warranty is also supplemented by a 12-year unlimited mileage rust perforation warranty. The German luxury brand also throws in a free maintenance visit at 12 months or 10,000 miles.

BMW: 4 years, 50,000 miles.

source Newspress

BMW offers new car buyers a four-year or 50,000-mile new vehicle warranty along with a 12-year unlimited mileage rust perforation warranty.

Mini: 4 years, 50,000 miles.

source Newspress

BMW’s Mini-brand also offers a four-years or 50,000-mile new car warranty. However, the brand also offers three years or 36,000 miles in free maintenance.

Porsche: 4 years, 50,000 miles.

source Newspress

Along with other luxury brands, Porsche also offers a four-years or 50,000-mile warranty along with a 12-years, unlimited mileage corrosion perforation warranty.

Mercedes-Benz: 4 years, 50,000 miles.

source Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz offers its customers a four-years or 50,000-mile new vehicle warranty.

Alfa Romeo: 4 years, 50,000 miles.

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Fiat Chrysler’s Alfa Romeo premium brand offers a four-years or 50,000-mile limited warranty with free 24/7 towing included.

Land Rover: 4 years, 50,000 miles.

source Hollis Johnson

Customers who purchase or lease a new Land Rover SUVwill have a four-year or 50,000-mile new vehicle warranty along with a 12-year unlimited mileage rust perforation warranty.

Lincoln: 4 years, 50,000 miles.

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Ford’s Lincoln luxury brand offers a four-year or 50,000 new vehicle warranty along with a six-year or 70,000-mile powertrain warranty.

Cadillac: 4 years, 50,000 miles.

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Like Lincoln, Cadillac also offers a four-years or 50,000 bumper-to-bumper warranty with a six-year or 70,000-mile powertrain warranty.

Buick: 4 years, 50,000 miles.

source Buick

Buick offers a four-years or 50,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty plus a six-years or 70,000 powertrain warranty. GM’s entry-level luxury brand also offers an eight-year or 100,000-warranty on its eAssist mild hybrid system.

Infiniti: 4 years, 60,000 miles

source Infiniti

Infiniti offers a solid four-year, 60,000-mile comprehensive warranty, but it’s their 6-year, 70,000-mile warranty on the powertrain that’s even more enticing. Many Infinitis also come with seven-year, 70,000-miles of rust coverage.

Jaguar: 5 years, 60,000 miles.

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Given their past reputation for requiring frequent maintenance, it’s comforting that Jaguar now offers one of the best warranties in the luxury car marketplace. They offer both comprehensive and powertrain warranties good for five years and 60,000 miles.

Mitsubishi: 5 years, 60,000 miles.

source Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi boasts one of the most impressive suites of warranty offerings in the market with a five-years or 60,000 new vehicle warranty plus a 10-years or 100,000 powertrain warranty, and a seven-year or 100,000-mile corrosion warranty.

Hyundai: 5 years, 60,000 miles.

source Hyundai

Hyundai and its sister brands have become famous for its generous warranty package. It starts with a strong five-year, 60,000-mile comprehensive warranty and an exceptional 10-year, 100,000 powertrain warranty. The powertrain warranty cannot be transferred with the title, however, though the primary warranty does move to the new owner.

Kia: 5 years, 60,000 miles.

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Hyundai’s sister brand Kia offers a similar warranty package with a vehicle covered for five years and up to 60,000 miles. But it’s their 10-year, 100,000-mile powertrain warranty that helps sell cars, and cars you know they stand behind, at that.

Genesis: 5 years, 60,000 miles

source Genesis

Hyundai’s Genesis luxury brand offers much the same coverage as Hyundai itself, with five years and 60,000 miles covered bumper-to-bumper and 10 years and 100,000 miles offered for the powertrain. But in addition, a Genesis comes with three years and 36,000 miles of free maintenance.

Volkswagen: 6 years, 72,000 miles.

caption Worker makes final checks on a VW e-Golf electric car in Dresden source Reuters

Volkswagen’s approach to warranties is a bit different than most carmakers, and it’s rather refreshing: they offer six years of both comprehensive and powertrain coverage, and 72,000 miles on each, too. So their bumper-to-bumper coverage is a bit longer than most, and their powertrain coverage shorter, but the two balance out and there’s less to keep in your head.