These 11 cars are going away in 2019

caption The bad-to-the-bone Chevy SS is a goner. source Matthew DeBord/BI

In 2019, numerous cars will vanish.

Some will be updated, but others could be gone for good.

The biggest trend is carmakers killing sedans and small cars in favor of SUVs and crossovers.

There’s no point in being nostalgic in the auto industry – cars come and go with regularity.

Still, it’s always a bit sad when a vehicle says goodbye. The only solace is that nameplates have vanished for years, only to return in revised form.

In 2019, we’ll witness the effects of a major strategic shift in the US market, as consumers move away from sedans and embrace SUVs and crossovers. Hybrids could also be in trouble, as all-electric vehicles start to arrive. The Detroit Big Three – General Motors, Ford, and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles – are already executing the shift.

Other types of rides are being updated in 2019, while some beloved high-performance machines are vanishing due to slow sales.

Here’s a quick roundup of some of the cars that are going away in 2019 (by no means exhaustive, and based mainly on cars I’ve driven):

Front-engine C7 Chevy Corvette: I’m not 100% sure if the front-engined Vette will vanish, but it seems clear that the eighth-generation of the iconic sports car will have its motor behind the driver’s head — a mid-engine design. It’s possible that Chevy would produce the Vette in two configurations. We’ll see.

caption The 755-horsepower ZR1 is pictured above. source Matthew DeBord/BI

Chevy SS: The simple V8-powered, rear-wheel-drive beast is based on the Australian-spec Holden Commodore. It will disappear in 2019, and with it Chevy’s budget alternative to BMW’s M cars.

source Matthew DeBord/BI

Third-generation Chevy Silverado: Don’t worry, though, because the 2019 redesign has already arrived.

source Chevrolet

Chevy Volt: Chevy’s innovative gas-electric hybrid could run for short ranges on electric power alone, before a raft of plug-in hybrids arrived. But it never sold especially well. Regardless, General Motors learned a lot about batteries from the vehicle.

source Matthew DeBord/Business Insider

Cadillac ATS and ATS-V: A snazzy and youthful coupé that in ATS-V trim squeezed a staggering 464 horsepower out of twin-turbocharged 3.6-liter V6, this Caddy will be sorely missed by enthusiasts.

source Hollis Johnson

Ford Taurus: After the financial crisis, Ford concentrated on being more than just a truck and Mustang company. But then consumer preferences shifted to SUVs, so the automaker has made the decision to drop sedans in the US and Canada. Say farewell to one of Ford’s most famous nameplates.

source Ford Media

Ford Fusion: The Fusion was a highly regarded challenger to Japanese sedans. But It, too, is going away.

Ford Focus: With everything from a base sedan to the blazing hot RS hatchback, the Focus had something for everybody. The RS was my personal favorite track car. So long!

source Matthew DeBord

Ford Fiesta: The small car in the US could be dead. But for its time, the Fiesta was both a storied nameplate with European panache — and a good deal for consumers who wanted peppy driving plus fuel economy.

source Alex Davies / Business Insider

VW Beetle: I know! Can you believe it? The Beetle has been around since the 1950s, but the final version will be discontinued in 2019.

source Matthew DeBord/BI

Alfa Romeo 4C coupé: The drop-top 4C will stick around for a while, but the hardtop is history. Too bad, as this is one of the wildest cars money can buy.