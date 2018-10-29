The 10 least reliable cars of 2018

caption Ram 3500 Heavy Duty. source Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

On Wednesday, Consumer Reports released its annual list of the 10 least reliable cars. The publication created the list by analyzing survey responses on more than 500,000 vehicles, and used the responses to predict which cars will create the most problems for their owners.

General Motors placed four vehicles on the list, more than any other automaker. Honda placed two vehicles on the list, the only other automaker to have more than one.

Ram’s 3500 pickup truck was rated as the least reliable vehicle on the list. Consumer Reports said the vehicle’s steering, suspension, fuel and emissions system, engine cooling, noises, and leaks were among its biggest reported problems.

Six vehicles from American automakers made the list, reflecting the poor performance of American automakers on Consumer Reports’ list of the most reliable car brands. American automakers accounted for nine of the 10 least reliable brands, and none placed in the top 15.

Four General Motors brands placed in the bottom half of the most reliable brands list, with Cadillac ranking as the second-to-least reliable brand.

Consumer Reports said that, of the six Cadillac models it analyzed, only one – the XTS sedan – received an above-average rating. The other five earned below-average ratings. The publication said the CT6 sedan and Escalade SUV were reported to have rough shifting, while respondents noted issues with the in-vehicle electronics in other models.

“GM’s luxury brand remains troubled,” the publication said.

These are the 10 least reliable cars and their most problematic features, according to Consumer Reports.

10. Honda Odyssey

caption 2018 Honda Odyssey. source Honda

Most problematic features: In-vehicle electronics, power equipment, body hardware

9. Volkswagen Atlas

caption 2018 Volkswagen Atlas. source Volkswagen

Most problematic features: Climate system, transmission (minor), noises and leaks

8. Buick Enclave

caption 2018 Buick Enclave. source Buick

Most problematic features: Transmission (minor), climate system, fuel/emissions system

7. Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD

caption 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD. source Chevrolet

Most problematic features: Engine (major), noises and leaks, in-vehicle electronics

6. Kia Cadenza

caption 2018 Kia Cadenza. source Kia

Most problematic features: Climate system, fuel/emissions system

5. Chevrolet Traverse

caption 2018 Chevrolet Traverse. source Chevrolet

Most problematic features: Transmission (minor), in-vehicle electronics

4. Honda Clarity

caption 2018 Honda Clarity. source Honda

Most problematic features: Climate system, fuel/emissions system, body hardware

3. Cadillac ATS

caption 2018 Cadillac ATS. source Cadillac

Most problematic features: In-vehicle electronics, climate system, drive system

2. Tesla Model X

caption Tesla Model X. source Tesla

Most problematic features: In-vehicle electronics, noises and leaks, body hardware

1. Ram 3500

caption 2018 Ram 3500 Heavy Duty. source Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Most problematic features: Steering and suspension, fuel/emissions system, engine cooling, noises and leaks