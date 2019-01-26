10 new cars that will be worth the most money in 5 years

caption The 2019 Jeep Wrangler. source Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

The automotive research company Kelley Blue Book (KBB) released on Wednesday its ranking of the vehicles from model year 2019 that it projects will best retain their value over the first five years of ownership.

Toyota had the highest overall expected resale value among all auto brands for the fourth time in the past six years.

Porsche had the highest overall expected value among luxury brands for the third consecutive year.

While the average vehicle from model year 2019 is expected to be worth just 39% of its initial value after five years, each vehicle in KBB’s top-10 list is expected to retain over 50% of its value over the same time period, the company said. The list is based on projections from KBB’s automotive analysts.

Toyota placed three vehicles on KBB’s top-ten list, while Porsche placed one vehicle on the list. General Motors was the only automaker to place more than one vehicle on the list.

These are the 10 vehicles from model year 2019 that are expected to best retain their value in five years.

10. Porsche Macan

source Porsche

Projected resale value after 36 months: 65%

Projected resale value after 60 months: 50%

9. Ford F-Series

source Ford

Projected resale value after 36 months: 57.5%

rojected resale value after 60 months: 50.6%

8. Chevrolet Colorado

source Chevrolet

Projected resale value after 36 months: 59%

Projected resale value after 60 months: 50.9%

7. Honda Ridgeline

source Honda

Projected resale value after 36 months: 63.2%

Projected resale value after 60 months: 51.3%

6. Chevrolet Silverado

source Chevrolet

Projected resale value after 36 months: 59.8%

Projected resale value after 60 months: 53.7%

5. Toyota 4Runner

source Toyota

Projected resale value after 36 months: 65.7%

Projected resale value after 60 months: 56.3%

4. GMC Sierra

source GMC

Projected resale value after 36 months: 62.2%

Projected resale value after 60 months: 56.7%

3. Toyota Tundra

source Toyota

Projected resale value after 36 months: 66.6%

Projected resale value after 60 months: 56.9%

2. Jeep Wrangler

source Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Projected resale value after 36 months: 66.5%

Projected resale value after 60 months: 58.3%

1. Toyota Tacoma

source Toyota

Projected resale value after 36 months: 69.4%

Projected resale value after 60 months: 62.2%