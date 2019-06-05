14 cars that are most likely to last 200,000 miles

caption Toyota Tundra. source Toyota

The car search-engine iSeeCars.com looked at 2018 sales of over 13.8 million pre-owned cars to determine which are most likely to last for at least 200,000 miles.

SUVs took nine of the top 14 spots, with three pickup trucks, a sedan, and a minivan rounding out the list.

Toyota has six vehicles on the list, more than any other automaker.

Car shoppers looking for a durable vehicle should consider an SUV, according to a study from the car search-engine iSeeCars.com.

The website looked at 2018 sales of over 13.8 million pre-owned cars to determine which are most likely to last for at least 200,000 miles. SUVs took nine of the top 14 spots, with three pickup trucks, a sedan, and a minivan rounding out the list.

Toyota has six vehicles on the list, more than any other automaker. General Motors came in second with four vehicles on the list.

These are the 14 vehicles that are most likely to last for at least 200,000 miles. Next to each vehicle is the percentage, between model years 1981 and 2018, that were sold used with at least 200,000 miles in 2018, according to data analyzed by iSeeCars.com.

14. Lincoln Navigator — 2.2%

caption Lincoln Navigator. source Lincoln

2.2% of the Lincoln Navigators included in the study were sold with at least 200,000 miles.

13. Honda Odyssey — 2.5%

caption Honda Odyssey. source Honda

2.5% of the Honda Odysseys included in the study were sold with at least 200,000 miles.

12. Toyota Avalon — 2.5%

caption Toyota Avalon Touring. source Toyota

2.5% of the Toyota Avalons included in the study were sold with at least 200,000 miles.

11. Toyota Tundra — 2.6%

caption Toyota Tundra. source Toyota

2.6% of the Toyota Tundras included in the study were sold with at least 200,000 miles.

10. Toyota Tacoma — 2.6%

caption Toyota Tacoma. source Toyota

2.6% of the Toyota Tacomas included in the study were sold with at least 200,000 miles.

9. GMC Yukon — 2.8%

caption GMC Yukon Denali. source General Motors

2.8% of the GMC Yukons included in the study were sold with at least 200,000 miles.

8. Honda Ridgeline — 3.0%

caption Honda Ridgeline. source Honda

3.0% of the Honda Ridgelines included in the study were sold with at least 200,000 miles.

7. Toyota Highlander Hybrid — 3.1%

caption Toyota Highlander Hybrid. source Toyota

3.1% of the Toyota Highlander Hybrids included in the study were sold with at least 200,000 miles.

6. Chevrolet Tahoe — 3.8%

caption Chevrolet Tahoe. source Chevrolet

3.8% of the Chevrolet Tahoes included in the study were sold with at least 200,000 miles.

5. Toyota 4Runner — 3.9%

caption Toyota 4Runner. source Toyota

3.9% of the Toyota 4Runners included in the study were sold with at least 200,000 miles.

4. GMC Yukon XL — 4.0%

caption GMC Yukon XL Denali. source GMC

4.0% of the GMC Yukon XLs included in the study were sold with at least 200,000 miles.

3. Ford Expedition — 5.0%

caption Ford Expedition. source Ford Media

5.0% of the Ford Expeditions included in the study were sold with at least 200,000 miles.

2. Chevrolet Suburban — 5.0%

caption Chevrolet Suburban. source Chevrolet

5.0% of the Chevrolet Suburbans included in the study were sold with at least 200,000 miles.

1. Toyota Sequoia — 7.4%

caption Toyota Sequoia. source Toyota

7.4% of the Toyota Sequoias included in the study were sold with at least 200,000 miles.