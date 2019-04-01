The 30 most Instagrammed cars

By
Mark Matousek, Business Insider US
-
Lamborghini Aventador.

caption
Lamborghini Aventador.
source
Lamborghini

  • Instagram users love to post photos of sports cars, but they’re also enthusiastic about modestly-priced sedans, according to a study from the car insurance website Veygo.
  • The study ranked the cars most frequently posted about on Instagram by counting posts that included either of the two most popular hashtags for each vehicle.
  • The top 30 spots on the list include obvious candidates like the Lamborghini Aventador and Porsche 911, as well as more modestly-priced cars from mass-market automakers.

Instagram users love to post photos of sports cars, but they’re also enthusiastic about modestly-priced sedans, according to a study from the car insurance website Veygo.

The study ranked the cars most frequently posted about on Instagram by counting posts that included either of the two most popular hashtags for each vehicle. Only cars that are currently in production were included in the list.

The top 30 spots on the list include obvious candidates like the Lamborghini Aventador and Porsche 911, as well as more modestly-priced cars from mass-market automakers.

These are the 30 most Instagrammed cars.

30. Audi TTS

caption
Audi TTS.
source
Audi

Number of mentions: 1,033,764

29. Fiat 500

caption
Fiat 500.
source
Fiat

Number of mentions: 1,054,174

28. BMW i8

caption
BMW i8.
source
BMW

Number of mentions: 1,143,190

27. Audi A1

caption
Audi A1 Sportback.
source
Audi

Number of mentions: 1,236,227

26. Audi A3

caption
Audi A3.
source
Audi

Number of mentions: 1,263,839

25. Volkswagen Golf

caption
Volkswagen Golf.
source
Volkswagen

Number of mentions: 1,266,535

24. Audi S3

caption
Audi S3.
source
Audi

Number of mentions: 1,311,889

23. BMW M2

caption
BMW M2.
source
BMW

Number of mentions: 1,389,175

22. Mazda MX-5

caption
Mazda MX-5.
source
Mazda

Number of mentions: 1,411,558

21. Vauxhall Corsa

caption
Vauxhall Corsa.
source
Vauxhall

Number of mentions: 1,423,252

20. Toyota Corolla

caption
Toyota Corolla.
source
Toyota

Number of mentions: 1,492,653

19. Audi A4

caption
Audi A4.
source
Audi

Number of mentions: 1,591,794

18. Honda Civic Type R

caption
Honda Civic Type R.
source
Honda

Number of mentions: 1,834,422

17. Porsche 911

caption
Porsche 911.
source
Porsche

Number of mentions: 1,940,424

16. Porsche Carrera

caption
Porsche 911 Carrera S 992.
source
Porsche

Number of mentions: 2,077,459

15. Mini Cooper

caption
Mini Cooper.
source
MINI

Number of mentions: 2,131,312

14. Lamborghini Huracan

caption
Lamborghini Huracan RWD.
source
Lamborghini

Number of mentions: 2,203,050

13. Chevrolet Silverado

caption
Chevrolet Silverado.
source
Chevrolet

Number of mentions: 2,254,244

12. Subaru Impreza

caption
Subaru Impreza.
source
Subaru

Number of mentions: 2,670,309

11. BMW M5

caption
BMW M5.
source
BMW

Number of mentions: 2,741,911

10. Audi R8

caption
Audi R8.
source
Audi

Number of mentions: 2,900,314

9. Lamborghini Aventador

Lamborghini Aventador.

caption
Lamborghini Aventador.
source
Lamborghini

Number of mentions: 3,085,336

8. BMW M4

caption
BMW M4.
source
BMW

Number of mentions: 3,432,052

7. Chevrolet Corvette

caption
Chevrolet Corvette.
source
Chevrolet Media

Number of mentions: 3,963,740

6. Chevrolet Camaro

caption
Chevrolet Camaro.
source
Chevrolet

Number of mentions: 4,686,969

5. Jeep Wrangler

caption
Jeep Wrangler.
source
FCA

Number of mentions: 5,137,019

4. BMW M3

caption
BMW M3.
source
BMW

Number of mentions: 5,817,457

3. Nissan GT-R

caption
Nissan GT-R.
source
Nissan

Number of mentions: 7,019,123

2. Honda Civic

caption
Honda Civic.
source
Honda

Number of mentions: 7,402,365

1. Ford Mustang

caption
Ford Mustang.
source
Ford

Number of mentions: 11,947,872