- source
- Lamborghini
- Instagram users love to post photos of sports cars, but they’re also enthusiastic about modestly-priced sedans, according to a study from the car insurance website Veygo.
- The study ranked the cars most frequently posted about on Instagram by counting posts that included either of the two most popular hashtags for each vehicle.
- The top 30 spots on the list include obvious candidates like the Lamborghini Aventador and Porsche 911, as well as more modestly-priced cars from mass-market automakers.
Instagram users love to post photos of sports cars, but they’re also enthusiastic about modestly-priced sedans, according to a study from the car insurance website Veygo.
The study ranked the cars most frequently posted about on Instagram by counting posts that included either of the two most popular hashtags for each vehicle. Only cars that are currently in production were included in the list.
The top 30 spots on the list include obvious candidates like the Lamborghini Aventador and Porsche 911, as well as more modestly-priced cars from mass-market automakers.
These are the 30 most Instagrammed cars.
30. Audi TTS
- source
- Audi
Number of mentions: 1,033,764
29. Fiat 500
- source
- Fiat
Number of mentions: 1,054,174
28. BMW i8
- source
- BMW
Number of mentions: 1,143,190
27. Audi A1
- source
- Audi
Number of mentions: 1,236,227
26. Audi A3
- source
- Audi
Number of mentions: 1,263,839
25. Volkswagen Golf
- source
- Volkswagen
Number of mentions: 1,266,535
24. Audi S3
- source
- Audi
Number of mentions: 1,311,889
23. BMW M2
- source
- BMW
Number of mentions: 1,389,175
22. Mazda MX-5
- source
- Mazda
Number of mentions: 1,411,558
21. Vauxhall Corsa
- source
- Vauxhall
Number of mentions: 1,423,252
20. Toyota Corolla
- source
- Toyota
Number of mentions: 1,492,653
19. Audi A4
- source
- Audi
Number of mentions: 1,591,794
18. Honda Civic Type R
- source
- Honda
Number of mentions: 1,834,422
17. Porsche 911
- source
- Porsche
Number of mentions: 1,940,424
16. Porsche Carrera
- source
- Porsche
Number of mentions: 2,077,459
15. Mini Cooper
- source
- MINI
Number of mentions: 2,131,312
14. Lamborghini Huracan
- source
- Lamborghini
Number of mentions: 2,203,050
13. Chevrolet Silverado
- source
- Chevrolet
Number of mentions: 2,254,244
12. Subaru Impreza
- source
- Subaru
Number of mentions: 2,670,309
11. BMW M5
- source
- BMW
Number of mentions: 2,741,911
10. Audi R8
- source
- Audi
Number of mentions: 2,900,314
9. Lamborghini Aventador
- source
- Lamborghini
Number of mentions: 3,085,336
8. BMW M4
- source
- BMW
Number of mentions: 3,432,052
7. Chevrolet Corvette
- source
- Chevrolet Media
Number of mentions: 3,963,740
6. Chevrolet Camaro
- source
- Chevrolet
Number of mentions: 4,686,969
5. Jeep Wrangler
- source
- FCA
Number of mentions: 5,137,019
4. BMW M3
- source
- BMW
Number of mentions: 5,817,457
3. Nissan GT-R
- source
- Nissan
Number of mentions: 7,019,123
2. Honda Civic
- source
- Honda
Number of mentions: 7,402,365
1. Ford Mustang
- source
- Ford
Number of mentions: 11,947,872