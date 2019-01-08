Here are the 15 cars people love to keep for a long time — and they’re all from Toyota, Honda, and Subaru

caption A 2019 Toyota Tacoma. source Toyota

Toyotas are popular with people who keep their cars for a long time.

According to a recent study by iSeeCars.com, 10 of the 15 models people are most likely to keep for at least 15 years were made by Toyota.

Honda and Subaru also had models that made the list.

America has an extensive and long-lasting love affair with the automobile. There are some cars out there that people just wanted to hang on to for a long time.

That’s why the folks at iSeeCars.com recently released a study showing which cars people are most likely to own for more than 15 years.

“Vehicles that are kept for so many years show that they can stand the test of time and likely don’t have to frequently undergo expensive repairs,” Phong Ly, iSeeCars’s CEO, said in a statement. “Those looking for a reliable and enduring car have a variety of options across all vehicle types.”

And the results are overwhelming. People really like their Japanese cars and, more specifically, Toyotas.

Of the 15 cars people are most likely to keep for at least 15 years, 10 are Toyotas, four are made by Honda/Acura, and one is from Subaru.

That means all 15 models on the list are made by Japanese automakers.

“Japanese vehicles are known for their quality and reliability, which is reaffirmed by the results of this list,” Ly said.

On average, 7.5% of owners held on to their cars for more than 15 years. A handful of Honda/Acura and Toyota models managed to double that figure.

For the study, the automotive research firm looked at more than 750,000 cars, trucks, and SUVs from the model years 1981 to 2003. The firm analyzed sales of these used vehicles between January and December 2018 to see the percentage of sales by the original owner.

Models with limited sample size, heavy-duty trucks, work vans, and those no longer in production were excluded from the study.

The results of the study are expressed in the percentage of original owners who kept their vehicles for at least 15 years.

15. Toyota Avalon: 10.8% of original owners kept the cars for more than 15 years.

14. Toyota 4Runner: 11.2%

13. Acura MDX: 11.4%

12. Toyota Camry: 11.5%

10 (tie). Toyota RAV4: 12.1%

10 (tie). Subaru Forester: 12.1%

9. Honda CR-V: 12.4%

8. Honda Odyssey: 12.6%

7. Toyota Tacoma: 13.4%

6. Toyota Sequoia: 13.5%

5. Toyota Tundra: 14.1%

4. Honda Pilot: 15.3%

3. Toyota Sienna 16.1%

2. Toyota Prius: 16.2%

1. Toyota Highlander: 18.5%