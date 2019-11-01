The 10 cars, pickup trucks, and SUVs that have the best resale value after 5 years

caption A 2014 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited. source Fiat Chrysler

The average passenger vehicle loses nearly half of its value over five years, according to the automotive research firm iSeeCars.

iSeeCars analyzed over 6.9 million vehicles from model-year 2014 that were sold that year and compared them to over 800,000 used vehicles from model-year 2014 that were sold in 2019.

The average depreciation over that period was 49.6%, but vehicles from brands like Jeep, Toyota, and Porsche held on to more of their value.

But some vehicles retain much more of their value, providing more lucrative resale opportunities for their owners. iSeeCars analyzed over 6.9 million vehicles from model-year 2014 that were sold that year and compared them to over 800,000 used vehicles from model-year 2014 that were sold this year.

These are the 10 vehicles that experienced the lowest amount of depreciation, according to iSeeCars’ study.

10. Subaru Impreza WRX

caption A 2015 Subaru Impreza WRX. source Subaru

Average five-year depreciation: 40%

9. Nissan Frontier

caption A 2014 Nissan Frontier. source Nissan

Average five-year depreciation: 39.5%

8. Nissan GT-R

caption A 2014 Nissan GT-R. source Nissan

Average five-year depreciation: 39.4%

7. Honda Ridgeline

caption A 2014 Honda Ridgeline. source Honda

Average five-year depreciation: 38.1%

6. Porsche 911

caption 2014 Porsche 911. source Uli Deck/picture alliance via Getty Images

Average five-year depreciation: 37.2%

5. Toyota 4Runner

caption A 2014 Toyota 4Runner. source Toyota

Average five-year depreciation: 36.5%

4. Toyota Tundra

caption A 2014 Toyota Tundra. source Toyota

Average five-year depreciation: 35.9%

3. Toyota Tacoma

caption A 2016 Toyota Tacoma. source Toyota

Average five-year depreciation: 32%

2. Jeep Wrangler

caption A 2014 Jeep Wrangler. source Jeep

Average five-year depreciation: 31.5%

1. Jeep Wrangler Unlimited

caption A 2014 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited. source Fiat Chrysler

Average five-year depreciation: 30%