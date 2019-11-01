The 10 cars, pickup trucks, and SUVs that have the best resale value after 5 years

- source
- Fiat Chrysler
- The average passenger vehicle loses nearly half of its value over five years, according to the automotive research firm iSeeCars.
- iSeeCars analyzed over 6.9 million vehicles from model-year 2014 that were sold that year and compared them to over 800,000 used vehicles from model-year 2014 that were sold in 2019.
- The average depreciation over that period was 49.6%, but vehicles from brands like Jeep, Toyota, and Porsche held on to more of their value.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
The average passenger vehicle loses nearly half of its value over five years, according to the automotive research firm iSeeCars.
But some vehicles retain much more of their value, providing more lucrative resale opportunities for their owners. iSeeCars analyzed over 6.9 million vehicles from model-year 2014 that were sold that year and compared them to over 800,000 used vehicles from model-year 2014 that were sold this year.
The average depreciation over that period was 49.6%, but vehicles from brands like Jeep, Toyota, and Porsche held on to more of their value.
These are the 10 vehicles that experienced the lowest amount of depreciation, according to iSeeCars’ study.
10. Subaru Impreza WRX
- source
- Subaru
Average five-year depreciation: 40%
9. Nissan Frontier
- source
- Nissan
Average five-year depreciation: 39.5%
8. Nissan GT-R
- source
- Nissan
Average five-year depreciation: 39.4%
7. Honda Ridgeline
- source
- Honda
Average five-year depreciation: 38.1%
6. Porsche 911
- source
- Uli Deck/picture alliance via Getty Images
Average five-year depreciation: 37.2%
5. Toyota 4Runner
- source
- Toyota
Average five-year depreciation: 36.5%
4. Toyota Tundra
- source
- Toyota
Average five-year depreciation: 35.9%
3. Toyota Tacoma
- source
- Toyota
Average five-year depreciation: 32%
2. Jeep Wrangler
- source
- Jeep
Average five-year depreciation: 31.5%
1. Jeep Wrangler Unlimited
- source
- Fiat Chrysler
Average five-year depreciation: 30%