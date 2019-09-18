26 cars that will disappear from US car dealerships forever in 2020

caption The VW Beetle is saying goodbye in 2019. source Volkswagen

In the US, 22 car models are not coming back in 2020 or getting phased out that year.

Most of the models are being retired to make room for new models, in many cases sedans in favor of crossovers and SUVs.

The list includes some iconic cars such as the Fiat 500 and Volkswagen Beetle.

Automakers like Ford and BMW will be saying goodbye to several models by the end of this year.

On the list, BMW, Cadillac, Ford, and VW are all letting go of three of its models each. This includes the iconic Volkswagen Beetle which is being retired after an 81-year, 23-million-unit run.

Fiat is also killing one of its most recognizable models, the Fiat 500, in the US. The 500 has been in production since 1957, but was first introduced to the United States in 2011. However, sales have been declining since its introduction to the market eight years ago.

Most of the cars are being taken out of production because of falling sales, or to make room for new cars. This includes Ford, which is killing the Fiesta, Fusion, Taurus, and C-Max sedan and hatchback models as it shifts focus to crossovers and SUVs.

Here are the 22 cars that will no longer be in production in the next year, and are being phased out forever:

Audi A3 Cabriolet

source Audi

The A3 Cabriolet will be discontinued for 2020, an Audi spokesperson told Car and Driver. The larger A5 Cabriolet has had stronger sales than the A3.

BMW 3 Series GT

source BMW

BMW announced the discontinuation of the BMW 3 Series GT in August.

BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe and 6 Series GT

The automaker also announced the end of 6 Series Gran Coupe production in the same prepared statement.

Buick Cascada

source Buick

Buick announced it would stop producing the Cascada after 2019, according to Motor1.

“The Cascada has played its role in the portfolio perfectly, outselling many other premium convertibles while bringing in [six of every 10] buyers from outside GM,” the automaker told Automotive News. “However, it has reached the end of its originally-planned lifecycle and 2019 will be the last model year offered.”

Buick LaCrosse

source Buick

GM announced the discontinuation of the LaCrosse in 2018 in the United States. However, the car is still being sold in China, according to Car and Driver.

Cadillac ATS and ATS-V

source Cadie Thompson/Business Insider

“Production of the ATS sedan is ending due to extensive plant upgrades, expansion, and retooling to prepare for the next generation of Cadillac sedans,” Cadillac spokesperson J. L. Lavina told Car and Driver in an email.

Chevrolet Volt

source Liz Knueven/ Business Insider

Chevrolet discontinued the Volt in light of “changing consumer preferences for SUVs,” Navigant Research analyst Sam Abuelsamid told CBS.

Cadillac CTS Sedan

source Alex Davies / Business Insider

Cadillac ended the production of the CTS to make way for the CT5, according to Cadillac Society.

Cadillac XTS

source Matthew DeBord/BI

XTS production will end in October because of the closure of the Oshawa plant in Canada where the XTS was being built, according to Motor1.

Chevrolet Cruze

source Green Car Reports

General Motors stopped producing the Cruze in March, according to USA Today. The decision came as a part of a cost-cutting plan.

Fiat 500

source DaveOnFlickr via Compfight cc

The Fiat 500 will be discontinued in the US for 2020, according to CNET. Fiat sales in the United States were down 44% last year, according to CNN.

Ford Fiesta

source Alex Davies / Business Insider

Ford killed the Fiesta, Fusion, Taurus, and C-Max to make way for new trucks and SUVs, according to USA Today.

Ford Fusion

source Ford

The last model year for the Ford Fusion will be 2020, according to CNET.

“Our goal in the final year is to further simplify the offering and focus on maximizing the more popular SE, SEL and Titanium models,” a Ford spokesperson told Automotive News.

Ford Taurus

The last Ford Taurus rolled off the assembly line in March, according to the automaker. The automaker is looking to replace 75% of its vehicle lineup by late-2020.

Infiniti QX30

source Matthew DeBord/BI

The QX30 was discontinued because of poor sales, a spokesperson told CarBuzz in March.

Jaguar XJ

source Jaguar Land Rover

The XJ is one of Jaguar’s least-selling cars. The current generation of the Jaguar XJ has been in production since 2009, according to TFL Car. Production for the car ended in July.

Lexus GS 300

source Lexus

The car will be discontinued after the 2019 model year, according to Motor1. Now, the two available GS models will be the 350 and the F.

Nissan 370Z Roadster

source Nissan

The roadster version of the Nissan 370Z, but the automaker will continue producing the coupe version, according to Car and Driver.

Toyota Prius C

source Toyota

Toyota announced in February that 2019 would be the last model year for the Prius C.

Volkswagen Beetle

source Volkswagen

Volkswagen has retired the iconic Beetle after 81 years of production due to declining sales.

Volkswagen Golf SportWagen

source VW

Volkswagen announced in July that it would stop producing the Golf SportWagen in 2019. The automaker announced the release of three new SUV models in the same prepared statement.

Volkswagen Golf Alltrack

source Volkswagen

Volkswagen also canned the Golf Alltrack in the same statement. The car will be in production until the end of 2019.

Audi TT

source Bryan Logan/Business Insider

Audi is stopping TT production, but plans on replacing it with a fully-electric model, according to the automaker.

Chevrolet Impala

source Chevrolet

General Motors announced they would end production of the Chevrolet Impala in January 2020, according to Automotive News. Impala sales have been dropping in the United States, falling almost 8% this year so far, according to GM Authority.

Lincoln MKC

source Newspress

Lincoln redesigned the MKC and named is Corsair, according to Forbes. The Corsair will be available in 2020.

Nissan Rogue Hybrid

source Nissan

Nissan is still producing the Rogue, but the hybrid version will not be in production for 2020, the automaker told Motor1.