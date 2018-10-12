These 10 cars have the best resale value after 5 years

caption GMC Sierra 1500. source General Motors

The automotive data and research site iSeeCars.com has compiled a list of the 10 cars that experienced the lowest amount of depreciation over a recent five-year period.

Six of the 10 spots on the list are occupied by pickup trucks, which iSeeCars says depreciate less than any other segment.

Fiat Chrysler and Toyota have three vehicles each on the list, more than any other automakers.

When deciding to buy a car, one important factor to consider is how much that car will be worth if you decide to sell it. If you know you sell your car every five years and buy a new one, for example, buying a car that will retain its value over those five years will help defray the cost of your new vehicle.

The automotive data and research site iSeeCars.com has compiled a list of the 10 cars that experienced the lowest amount of depreciation over a recent five-year period. To create the list, the site examined sales of over 4.3 million vehicles from the 2013 model year to determine which models lost the least value five years later.

“For consumers who buy new vehicles and sell them around the five-year mark, choosing a model that retains the most value is a smart economic decision,” iSeeCars CEO Phong Ly said in a release accompanying the study.

Six of the 10 spots on the list are occupied by pickup trucks, which iSeeCars says depreciate less than any other segment. On average, the pickup trucks included in the study depreciated by 41.3%, compared with 51.9% for SUVs and 54.1% for passenger cars.

“The lower depreciation for pickup trucks is likely because it is a growing vehicle segment and their popularity is keeping values high,” Ly said.

Fiat Chrysler and Toyota have three vehicles each on the list, more than any other automakers. Combined, they accounted for four of the top five spots.

These are the 10 cars that iSeeCars said experienced the smallest amount of depreciation over five years.

10. Ram 1500 — 42.7%

caption Ram 1500. source RAM

Ram 1500s experienced a 42.7% depreciation, on average.

9. Subaru Impreza — 42.3%

caption Subaru Impreza. source Subaru

Subaru Imprezas experienced a 42.3% depreciation, on average.

8. GMC Sierra 1500 — 39.9%

caption GMC Sierra 1500. source General Motors

GMC Sierra 1500s experienced a 39.9% depreciation, on average.

7. Chevrolet Silverado 1500 — 39.7%

caption Chevrolet Silverado 1500. source Chevrolet

Chevrolet Silverado 1500s experienced a 39.7% depreciation, on average.

6. Toyota 4Runner — 38.1%

caption Toyota 4Runner. source Toyota

Toyota 4Runners experienced a 38.1% depreciation, on average.

5. Nissan Frontier — 37.8%

caption Nissan Frontier. source Nissan

Nissan Frontiers experienced a 37.8% depreciation, on average.

4. Toyota Tundra — 37.1%

caption Toyota Tundra. source Toyota Tundra

Toyota Tundras experienced a 37.1% depreciation, on average.

3. Toyota Tacoma — 29.5%

caption Toyota Tacoma. source Toyota

Toyota Tacomas experienced a 29.5% depreciation, on average.

2. Jeep Wrangler — 27.3%

caption Jeep Wrangler. source FCA

Jeep Wranglers experienced a 27.3% depreciation, on average.

1. Jeep Wrangler Unlimited — 27.3%

caption Jeep Wrangler Unlimited. source Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Jeep Wrangler Unlimiteds experienced a 27.3% depreciation, on average.