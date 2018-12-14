Nick Foles has the chance to cash-in big time with Carson Wentz’s injury

Nick Foles is likely to start for the Philadelphia Eagles after it was revealed that Carson Wentz has a stress fracture in his back.

Foles’ contract has numerous incentives based on statistical accomplishments, playing time, and wins.

While it’s too late for Foles to hit some of the incentives, he could make over $2 million in the next few weeks by winning out and making the playoffs.

After helping the Philadelphia Eagles win the Super Bowl in 2017, Nicks Foles again has a chance to be a big winner.

The Eagles announced that quarterback Carson Wentz has a stress fracture in his back. Though he’s questionable for Week 15 against the Los Angeles Rams, ESPN’s Tim McManus wrote that Wentz would likely miss the rest of the season. The Eagles said it might take Wentz three months to make a full recovery.

That means Foles, Wentz’s backup, is likely up again. It’s also an excellent chance for Foles to cash in on an incentive-laden contract.

Last year, after winning Super Bowl MVP, the Eagles restructured Foles’ deal. Foles reportedly made $9 million in base salary, roster bonus, and signing bonus, but he can earn much more in incentives, according to details provided by Spotrac.

Some of them are out the window, as 24/7 Sports noted. Foles is unlikely to get bonuses for throwing 15 or more touchdowns, throwing 2,000 yards or more, or winning eight games or more.

However, Foles gets $250,000 for each regular season start. That turns into $500,000 if the Eagles win. Assuming Wentz is out the rest of the year, and Foles stays healthy, that’s at least $750,000 or $1.5 million at most for three weeks.

Foles can make an additional $250,000 for completing at least 62.5% of his passes.

If Foles plays at least 50% of the snaps in a playoff game, he can make an additional $500,000.

That’s not out of the question. At 6-7, the Eagles are half-a-game out of the final playoff spot in the NFC. They would either need to win out to finish 9-7 to make the postseason, or win two of three games and hope the Minnesota Vikings, Carolina Panthers, and Green Bay Packers all lose at least one game over the next three weeks.

If the Eagles win out and make the playoffs while Foles completes at least 62.5% of his passes, he could make $2.25 million.